"What's your PSN?" - WNBA fans excited to learn Caitlin Clark is a PS5 gamer

Caitlin Clark has yet to play a WNBA game but her popularity has skyrocketed in the past few years as one of the most hyped female basketball player prospects of all time. With the popularity comes curious fans who want to get to know her and some are excited to know that the former Iowa Buckeyes standout is as human as them.

In a social media post by Culture Crave in X, they revealed that the two-time Naismith College Player of the Year is a gamer. Proof of that statement is that she also owns a PS5 just like anyone who is a gaming addict.

Fans had a mixed reaction to the news, with some hoping to play with her online by asking her PSN ID.

"What’s your psn? Let’s run Minecraft survival together," asked @Axmddd.

Of course, known as a shooter in basketball, a fan hoped that Clark is also good at giving some Call of Duty: Warzone Rebirth Island gamers a boost as she did with Iowa.

"Caitlin Clark needs to help me get more wins in Warzone Rebirth Island," said Jose Olvera.

While PS5 gamers are getting flak from PC users, some say that owning a console does not mean that they are into gaming.

"The console for casuals," said @kaydeeclarkee.

"Having a PS5 doesn't make you a gamer, there's too many movie style games on it. They are good, don't get me wrong, but they are games," Glass Experience reacts.

A gaming fan took a shot at the PS5 console through Clark's comments that the system has not been providing gamers enough exclusives.

"Still doesn't help that the PS5 have released like 3 exclusive games in 5 years," said @ChugMySox.

Of course, since this is the internet, the other side of the spectrum doesn't care what Caitlin does or likes.

"And I'm a human and I breathe air. Okay?" comments Dani.

"Remember kids if you play a video game once you are a gamer," said @bikinipirateG.

Caitlin Clark doesn't play much PS5 after getting drafted by the Indiana Fever

Being one of the most anticipated players to enter the WNBA ranks, Caitlin Clark set the world by storm by going first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.

With all the preparation and relocation to a new city, the 22-year-old has her PS5 with her in her hotel room but has not been able to indulge in video games due to the hectic schedule.

"I don't go out to public very much. I watch movies but I have my PS5 with me but I'm staying in the hotel right now so I haven't hooked it up or played it at all. Taking a few naps. That's about it," said Clark.

Caitlin Clark is set to play her first official WNBA game on May 14, Tuesday as the Indiana Fever visit the Connecticut Sun. The game will be held inside the halls of the Michigan Sun Arena with the tip-off beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.