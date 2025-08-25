When do 2025 WNBA playoffs start? Key dates, teams & more explored

The WNBA playoffs are right around the corner, with every team having fewer than 10 games left on its schedule. The first few spots on the playoff brackets are already filled out with the Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream, and Las Vegas Aces leading the standings in the top three positions.The remaining games in the regular season will decide the fate of the mid-tier teams. As of now, the Seattle Storm, Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever, and LA Sparks will be the most affected teams due to the results of their final few games.The league released the playoff schedule on Wednesday, so let us take a look at the full timetable for the WNBA playoffs.WNBA Playoffs: Key dates and teamsThe WNBA Playoffs start on Sept. 14, with Game 1 of the first-round matchups beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. Teams will compete in a best-of-three series in the first round, where two wins will advance the winners to the semi-final bracket.The semi-finals, which begin on Sept. 21, will be a five-game series. The first team to three wins advances to the WNBA Finals. Game 1 for the first semi-finals matchup will tip off at 3:00 p.m. ET.The WNBA Finals begin on Oct. 3 with Game 1 of the best-of-seven series tipping off at 8:00 p.m. ET. This time, the Finals are adopting the NBA format, and the team with four victories will walk away as the champions.The playoffs will wrap up on Oct. 17 should the final series come down to a decisive Game 7. However, depending on the games, it can end early. The top eight teams in the standings by the end of the regular season will be sorted into a bracket-style format for the first round. The regular season concludes by Sept. 9.Where to watch the WNBA playoffs?The WNBA playoffs will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 for cable users. Fans who don't have cable access or prefer streaming the games can do so via the Fubo TV app. The $90-per-month subscription will provide users access to a live TV streaming service, including the above-mentioned cable networks.Additionally, fans with the WNBA league pass subscription can also stream the playoff games through the WNBA app.