When Caitlin Clark got furious over disallowed goal after humiliating entire defense

Ever since Caitlin Clark entered the national spotlight at Iowa, she has been one of the biggest competitors in women's basketball. Her desire to win has set her apart from her peers in the WNBA, but as one fan discovered, that has always been the case for her, even when she wasn't playing basketball. The superstar was just as aggressive on the soccer pitch as she is on the court.

Before setting records in college and dominating in the WNBA, Clark attended Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. She was a multi-sport athlete during her time there, playing both basketball and soccer.

Early Tuesday morning, video surfaced on X that showed a lowlight from Clark's time as a soccer player. During one of her matches, she received a pass from a teammate, dribbled past three defenders, and took a shot at the goal. While it looked like her shot made it into the goal, the officials did not count it, triggering a passionate response from Clark.

Her reaction to the call is one of many examples of the competitive nature that she has expressed throughout her athletic career. Clark has received backlash from fans about how often she disagrees with referees in the WNBA, but her high school video proves that it has been a part of her game for years.

Even though she is out with a quad injury, the Indiana Fever guard has remained involved with her team, supporting them at games and cheering them on.

Clark is one of many professional athletes who played multiple sports when she was in high school. However, her commitment ot improving as a basketball player resulted in her dropping soccer to focus on her game on the court, much to the chagrin of her teammates.

Caitlin Clark credits soccer for helping her develop as a basketball player

Clark has reflected on her experience playing soccer in high school in interviews, saying that it has helped her become a better point guard on the basketball court. She isn't the first athlete to use another sport to hone their skills, but to her, playing soccer improved her instincts and made her a better passer in the WNBA.

"I would say it’s my IQ," Clark said about her talent as a passer. "I give soccer a lot of credit. angles and understanding how to pass to your teammates, how to pass on the move, how to pass where they’re gonna be, not where they are. I think it’s kind of a lost art.”

Indiana will be without Clark's passing for a couple more weeks as she continues to recover. However, when she returns to the court, she will bring her talent and fiery nature back with her. At 2-4, Aliyah Boston and the rest of her teammates could use the injection of energy she will provide.

