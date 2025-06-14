"When CC makes it rain, it pours" - $29.8 billion sports giant amped after Caitlin Clark's jaw-dropping logo shot in injury return game vs. Liberty

Caitlin Clark fans rejoiced on Saturday as the Indiana Fever superstar returned from injury. She missed her team's last five games due to a left quadriceps strain.

Clark made the Liberty feel her return as she shot a jaw-dropping 3-pointer from the logo, along with two other shots from beyond the arc in just 38 seconds. Indiana's X account posted the incredible feat, and sportswear giant Nike joined in on the celebration.

It shared the Fever's post with praise for Clark, one of its brand ambassadors.

"When (Caitlin Clark) makes it rain, it pours," Nike Basketball tweeted.

Clark recorded 25 points, four rebounds and three assists at halftime. She kept the Fever in the game against the defending WNBA champions.

Nike, which has a net worth of $29.8 billion (according to Forbes), has a history of signing the biggest sports stars to their roster. Clark is leading the sportswear giant's women's basketball division alongside A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu.

While Ionescu has a signature sneaker, and Wilson released her A'Ones in May, the Fever guard has yet to receive her sneaker line.

Caitlin Clark receives her first technical foul of the season in her return game against the Liberty

Caitlin Clark's return on Saturday has been full of excitement and drama. The Fever superstar had a brilliant first half, as she single-handedly kept her team afloat and shot 6 of 8 from the 3-point line.

However, not everything went in favor of the 2024 Rookie of the Year. She received her first technical foul of the season in the second quarter after arguing with the referee over an out-of-bounds call.

Clark has never been too cautious of her approach with referees. She received six technical fouls last season and was one away from being suspended for one game without pay.

This season, the league increased the value of the technical fouls required for a player to get suspended from seven to eight.

