When does WNBA 2024 regular season start? Teams, schedule, venue & more explored

The WNBA regular season will tip off its 28th season on Tuesday, May 14, until Sep. 19. Each team will play 40 games - 20 at home and 20 on the road.

The league will also have its in-season tournament for the coveted Commissioner's Cup. Last year, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league is eagerly anticipating the 2024 season and building on the success from last season.

"We eagerly anticipate tipping off the 2024 season and building on the success of last season, our most-watched in 21 years and a record-setter for social media engagement, digital consumption, All-Star merchandise sales and sports betting,” Engelbert said (via WNBA.com).

The league's opening day will highlight Caitlin Clark's first game in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever.

Here are the four games scheduled on Tuesday, May 14, for WNBA's opening day:

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics - 7 pm ET

Venue: The Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, DC

This will be a rematch from last season's WNBA playoffs. The New York Liberty eliminated the Washington Mystics in the first round of the playoffs. The Mystics are looking to get some revenge on the Liberty opening night.

The new WNBA season will be the New York Liberty's revenge tour as they make a bid for a return to the finals.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun - 8 pm ET

Venue: The Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

The league is expecting record-breaking views on TV and WNBA league pass, with the much-awaited debut of Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever versus the Connecticut Sun on May 14. The Fever hopes the combo of Clark and 2023 number one WNBA draft pick Aliyah Boston will bolster their bid to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Sun remains hungry to remain playoff contenders in the WNBA and is looking to spoil Clark's debut on their home turf.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces - 10 pm ET

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada

Diana Taurasi and the rest of the Phoenix Mercury are aiming to get some retribution this season. Missing the playoffs last year could be the fuel the Mercury needs to get back in the postseason. Opening night will mark the Las Vegas Aces' title defense as they go for their third championship this season.

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm - 10 pm ET

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

Former UConn standout Nika Muhl will also make her WNBA on opening night with the Seattle Storm. The addition of Muhl could be the Storm's ticket back to the playoffs. The Minnesota Lynx are looking to get back on track after losing to the Connecticut Sun in the first round of last year's playoffs.

When is the WNBA playoffs?

The WNBA playoffs will begin on Sep. 22 after the regular season ends on Sep. 19. Unlike their NBA counterpart, only the eight best teams in the WNBA, regardless of the conference, will qualify for the playoffs.

Under the WNBA's current playoff format, the quarterfinals are bracketed for an eight-team tournament: 1 vs. 8, 4 vs. 5 on one side, then 2 vs. 7 and 3 vs. 7 on the other. Winners from the quarterfinals advance to the semis. The four remaining teams will vie for a spot in the finals for a crack at the WNBA championship.