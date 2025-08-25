  • home icon
  • "When she isn’t getting sympathy defense": WNBA X mocks Paige Bueckers for averaging 10 ppg after record-shattering performance

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Aug 25, 2025 06:10 GMT
WNBA X mocks Paige Bueckers for averaging 10 ppg after record-shattering performance

Paige Bueckers has cooled off after her historic 44-point explosion on Wednesday, as the Dallas Wings’ struggles mounted with a 90-81 defeat to the Golden State Valkyries, their fifth straight loss.

Her 44-point performance placed her inside the top 10 highest-scoring games in WNBA history. That feat had only been reached four times before, but what separated Bueckers was her remarkable efficiency, becoming the first player ever to record 40+ points on 81.0% shooting, converting 17 of 21 shots.

Since then, however, she’s managed only 10.0 points per game on 26.3% shooting. She finished with 11 against the Seattle Storm, then just nine versus the Valkyries, her first single-digit outing of the season. This led WNBA fans on X to mock her recent slump.

“Paige when she isn’t getting sympathy defense,” one said.
“It’s all fun and games until they actually start to guard her,” another said.
“That’s what happens when she gets guarded like (Caitlin Clark) gets guarded,” another commented.

Here are more reactions from fans on X:

Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes calls out referees over treatment of Paige Bueckers

Amid Paige Bueckers’ recent dip, Wings coach Chris Koclanes blasted WNBA officiating, claiming his rookie star is being subjected to overly physical play without the benefit of whistles.

"It's physical, the whistle is not going our way, and I see (Paige) just get run over,” he said (per Marca).
“She's boxing out, and just getting absolutely run over and thrown to the ground. Like, how many times does she have to be on the ground for us to start protecting her and cleaning up the physicality?"

Koclanes is not the only coach to voice frustration with officiating. Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White has also criticized WNBA referees, pointing to what she described as a “double standard” in how calls are made against her All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

READ: "Aliyah Boston is the worst officiated post player": Stephanie White bluntly denounces "double standard" in officiating

With playoff hopes already gone, the Wings now have six games left in Paige Bueckers’ rookie campaign, four of them on the road.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

