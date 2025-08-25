"When she isn’t getting sympathy defense": WNBA X mocks Paige Bueckers for averaging 10 ppg after record-shattering performance

Paige Bueckers has cooled off after her historic 44-point explosion on Wednesday, as the Dallas Wings’ struggles mounted with a 90-81 defeat to the Golden State Valkyries, their fifth straight loss.Her 44-point performance placed her inside the top 10 highest-scoring games in WNBA history. That feat had only been reached four times before, but what separated Bueckers was her remarkable efficiency, becoming the first player ever to record 40+ points on 81.0% shooting, converting 17 of 21 shots.Since then, however, she’s managed only 10.0 points per game on 26.3% shooting. She finished with 11 against the Seattle Storm, then just nine versus the Valkyries, her first single-digit outing of the season. This led WNBA fans on X to mock her recent slump.“Paige when she isn’t getting sympathy defense,” one said.“It’s all fun and games until they actually start to guard her,” another said.“That’s what happens when she gets guarded like (Caitlin Clark) gets guarded,” another commented.Here are more reactions from fans on X:𝕃𝕦𝕚𝕤 V @LMadridista_7LINKFor those of us who have followed Paige for years, this is normal. She can have an excellent performance and then decline in subsequent games. She has always been inconsistent in that regard.Lori K Morris @owlhoop44LINKNot overrated. Just struggles when actually defended tough. She’s good.Tyram @TyramSRKLINKThe Caitlin Clark treatmentDallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes calls out referees over treatment of Paige BueckersAmid Paige Bueckers’ recent dip, Wings coach Chris Koclanes blasted WNBA officiating, claiming his rookie star is being subjected to overly physical play without the benefit of whistles.&quot;It's physical, the whistle is not going our way, and I see (Paige) just get run over,” he said (per Marca).“She's boxing out, and just getting absolutely run over and thrown to the ground. Like, how many times does she have to be on the ground for us to start protecting her and cleaning up the physicality?&quot;Koclanes is not the only coach to voice frustration with officiating. Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White has also criticized WNBA referees, pointing to what she described as a “double standard” in how calls are made against her All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.READ: &quot;Aliyah Boston is the worst officiated post player&quot;: Stephanie White bluntly denounces &quot;double standard&quot; in officiatingWith playoff hopes already gone, the Wings now have six games left in Paige Bueckers’ rookie campaign, four of them on the road.