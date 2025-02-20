“When do we predict Caitlin fires her” - Caitlin Clark fans call out her agent Erin Kane for underselling Fever superstar’s impact 

Caitlin Clark's agent, Erin Kane, was in the spotlight after her interview with the Indiana Fever superstar on ESPN. Kane addressed multiple topics about the reigning Rookie of the Year, including her impact as one of the driving forces behind the WNBA's viewership success last year.

A clip went viral on Wednesday in which Kane cited multiple factors behind the league's growth. She mentioned Sabrina Ionescu's impact, Arike Ogunbowale's game-winner in the 2018 national championship game, the rivalries, and more. However, Kane seemed calculative when mentioning Clark.

"We had Caitlin come through and she was just like gasoline on those embers," Kane said about her client.

While Kane seemingly tried to credit all contributing factors, Clark's fans weren't impressed. Many felt Kane undersold Clark in this interview. Some even felt her agent was the reason she couldn't make more on her Nike deal, which is reportedly worth $28 million over eight years.

One fan called for Caitlin Clark to fire Erin Kane after this interview, saying:

"so when do we predict Caitlin fires her?"

Another tweeted:

One fan added:

"the quotes are so unserious"

One fan said:

"it’s like she’s playing 'let’s make sure to step on as little toes as possible'"

One fan shouted out LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, to sign Caitlin Clark, saying:

"Yeah @richpaul4 this is your alley oop to get her bro"

Another said:

"i really need cc to fire her agent & hire someone who will actually unapologetically say SHE’S HER the needle the motion the impact no one else is even close"

Caitlin Clark's agent gets brutally honest on WNBA not matching her client's worth

Caitlin Clark's agent, Erin Kane, doesn't think the WNBA can pay her client her worth in salaries. Kane made her feelings absolutely clear about this situation in her interview with ESPN, saying:

"I don't think that's possible," Kane said. The Excel Sports manager went on to explain that the Indiana Fever star is "part of a larger player body" that needs to be "paid more" by the WNBA.

"She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that," Kane added.

Caitlin Clark would earn $78,000 in the upcoming WNBA season. That's way less than what Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, will make next year in his second season ($13,197,720). The pay disparity has always existed because the WNBA did not generate as much revenue.

However, with Clark in the mix, those numbers are projected to improve significantly. She already contributed to record-shattering viewership numbers in her rookie year, and it's only expected to pick up moving forward.

