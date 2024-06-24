When is Taylor Swift, Beyonce gonna do something like this?" - Fans react after Lil Durk surprises Sky's locker room post win vs Fever

The entertainment and sporting world descended in Chicago for Sunday’s WNBA game between the Sky and the Fever. Following two losses to Indiana this season, the Angel Reese-led home team hosted Caitlin Clark’s squad for a mouthwatering matchup. Reese and her teammates were looking to get the hump against their familiar opponents in what was the most expensive game in league history.

Some of the celebrities who were spotted at courtside during the game were “Lil Durk,” “Chance The Rapper” and Jason Sudeikis. New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson was also inside Wintrust Arena to catch the highly-anticipated showdown.

The crowd did not go home disappointed as the fans were treated to end-to-end action throughout the game. Chicago, behind Angel Reese’s heroics, finally broke through with an 88-87 decision. In what looked like a playoff encounter, the face-off between the two teams more than lived up to the hype.

After the game, “Lil Durk,” a Chicago native, went to the Sky locker room to celebrate the big win.

Fans promptly reacted to the viral clip of the rapper’s brief talk with the team:

“When is Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Rihanna gonna do something like this?

One fan described how the “Remember My Name” singer arrived:

“He came in like the Count of Montenegro”

Another fan commented about his rather interesting fashion choice:

“Durk must be anemic and get chilly”

Somebody had to say something about Teresa Weatherspoon’s interaction with “Lil Durk:”

“T Spoon hugging him like that’s her nephew”

Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon told her players that the mother of “Lil Durk” found her on social media. The rapper’s mom told the WNBA legend that her son and the team should connect. It was that conversation that led to “Lil Durk’s” appearance inside the locker room.

The Sky gave their fans a big reason to celebrate

The first half ended with the Indiana Fever holding a slim 46-45 lead against the Chicago Sky. Angel Reese and Co. started the said period with a 7-0 run to grab a 52-46 advantage. Behind Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, the visitors had a dominating response to take a 72-64 lead with a quarter left to play.

The Sky still trailed 82-70 with a little over six minutes remaining in the game. From there, Angel Reese took over, dropping 10 points to go with five boards to carry the team to victory. Her and-1, which tied the game at 82-82, with 3:12 had Wintrust Arena rocking to the rafters.

The fans came to watch “Chi Barbie” deliver a big-time performance and they got what they wanted. “Lil Durk” and fellow Chicago native “Chance the Rapper” could be seen urging the crowd to cheer even more loudly for the home team.

