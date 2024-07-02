The 2024 WNBA All-Star Team will be revealed tomorrow night, July 2, on ESPN half an hour before the scheduled tip-off between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces. It will start at 9:00 EST on a special episode of WNBA Countdown. The selection process will be determined via fan votes, player votes and sports media votes.

This year's format of the WNBA All-Star Game will feature Team USA against the rest of the All-Stars. It will be the first time that the All-Star Game will be Team USA vs. Team WNBA since 2021 before the Tokyo Olympics.

Here's the current Team USA roster:

Jewell Loyd | Guard | Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum | Guard | Las Vegas Aces

Sabrina Ionescu | Guard | New York Liberty

Kahleah Copper | Guard | Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray | Guard | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Diana Taurasi | Guard | Phoenix Mercury

Jackie Young | Guard | Las Vegas Aces

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Connecticut Sun

Brittney Griner | Center | Phoenix Mercury

It's unclear if all players in Team USA will be named an All-Star, especially Chelsea Gray, who has missed a bunch of games to start the season. The same can be said for Brittney Griner since she had a big toe injury to start the campaign. Nevertheless, it will be about the fans, players and sports media.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled on July 20 at the sold-out Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. There will also be a WNBA 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on July 19.

Will Caitlin Clark be named a WNBA All-Star?

Will Caitlin Clark be named a WNBA All-Star? (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark received the second-most WNBA All-Star votes after the first returns were revealed on June 22. A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces received the most votes, with Aliyah Boston, Breanna Stewart and Arike Ogunbowale rounding out the top five.

Once the votes from fans, players and sports media people are tallied, the Top 10 vote-getters will be named as 2024 WNBA All-Stars. If a player in the Top 10 is not part of Team USA, they will automatically be a part of Team WNBA.

To determine the rest of the field, the next 36 players with the highest total votes will be revealed to all 12 head coaches in the league. They will vote on who will make the Team WNBA roster. However, coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.

With Clark being popular among fans and sports media, there's a huge possibility that she'll be named an All-Star in her first season. The same can be said for Angel Reese, who was eighth in first voting returns.

