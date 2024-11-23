"When will the petty egos in the W learn?" - Fans react after Caitlin Clark's commercial gets 6 times more views than Unrivaled video

Basketball fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's new commercial for State Farm getting more views than the Unrivaled team selection reveal. Despite several attempts to convince Clark to join Unrivaled, the Indiana Fever superstar won't be taking her talents to South Beach in January.

In a fan post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark's new commercial has reportedly garnered six times more views than Unviraled's team reveal video. The Iowa native is one of several athletes to endorse the insurance company, along with Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul, Kevin Garnett and DeAndre Jordan.

Meanwhile, Unrivaled courted Clark multiple times this offseason but was turned down. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is enjoying her vacation, playing in two pro-am golf tournaments last week. She has been spending her time back and forth in Iowa and Indiana as well.

The current numbers for Caitlin Clark's commercial are around 380,000 on X as of this writing. Unrivaled's live video on YouTube, uploaded a couple of days ago, now has 65,000 views.

Fans reacted to the views disparity and were not surprised by the numbers.

"When will the petty egos in the W learn? Pay the woman who lays golden eggs," a fan wrote.

"I mean CC got hundreds of thousands views playing golf. There are not that many athletes who could do that including professional golfers," one fan argued.

"And most of the Unrivaled views were from Caitlin fans getting bamboozled, hoodwinked, run a muck, clowned," another fan claimed.

"And if I could take back my view of the Unrivaled reveal, I would," a fan commented.

"Men lie, women lie, numbers don't," one fan remarked.

"The sooner we ignore Unrivaled, the better," another fan responded.

Despite the criticism of some people online, Unrivaled boasted of selling out the first round of pre-ordered tickets on Thursday. It's unclear how many were sold, but more tickets are available now for the first day of the 3x3 tournament in Miami.

Caitlin Clark joins ownership group of potential NSWL team

Caitlin Clark joins ownership group of potential NSWL team. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark might not be playing Unrivaled basketball, but she could be a future NWSL team owner. The NWSL Cincinnati ownership group announced Clark's addition ahead of the official announcement of the bid.

NWSL Cincinnati is headed by the owners of the MLS club FC Cincinnati and will battle two other ownership groups for the rights to an NWSL club for the city. Clark could become the face of the ownership group, which might help them win the bidding.

"Her passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women's sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region, and influence as an athlete and role model for women and girls around the world, make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL," the ownership group said in a statement, according to ESPN.

Clark played soccer in high school before focusing on basketball. If NWSL Cincinnati wins the bid, the Indiana Fever star will be the third WNBA player to be part of an ownership group in the league. Candace Parker is a minority owner of Angel City FC and Sue Bird is part of NJ/NY Gotham FC's ownership.

