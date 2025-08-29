"Where is the cross body?": Lexie Hull and others drops heartfelt reaction to Caitlin Clark's latest major announcement

Caitlin Clark, the hottest draw in the WNBA, is a favorite among brands. The Indiana Fever superstar, who already has multiple endorsements, including Nike, Wilson and others, adds another collaboration to her resume. On Thursday, lifestyle and outdoor brand Stanley 1913 announced its partnership with the All-Star guard on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClark’s Fever teammate Lexie Hull quickly reacted to the post:“Where is the cross body????”Lexie Hull's reaction to the Stanley 1913 collab with Fever teammate Caitlin Clark. [photo: @caitlinclark22/IG]Clark did not write anything to respond to Hull’s question but used a series of smirking emojis to react.Photographer and one of Caitlin Clark’s close friends, Bri Lewerke, tossed in her thoughts:“That big jug is gonna be perfect for all the coffee you drink sis.”Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, a Butler Bulldogs assistant coach, joined the discussion:“Featuring Hinkle btw.”McCaffery had to include the location of the ad since it was made in Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse.Gabbie Marshall, another close friend of Clark and a former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate, reacted:“I WANT ONE!!”More reactions to latest Clark major announcement. [photo: @caitlinclark22/IG]According to Stanley 1913, the collection will drop on Sept. 3. The products include limited edition 40 and 30 oz tumblers, a 24 oz bottle and a 64 oz jug. Each collaborative work has basketball art, the unmistakable No. 22 and Clark’s signature for authenticity.Caitlin Clark, via press release, said this about partnering with the Seattle-based brand:“Partnering with Stanley 1913 is an exciting opportunity to work with a brand that shares my values and champions women’s sports. This collection has something for everyone, from athletes to fans.”Caitlin Clark and Fever will end crucial road trip just as Stanley 1913 collab dropsFollowing a 95-75 win against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, the Indiana Fever left Indianapolis a day later for a West Coast trip. Caitlin Clark and her teammates boarded a plane for Los Angeles for a showdown against the Sparks, a team they have not beaten this season.From LA, the Fever will go to San Francisco to face the Valkyries, another team they are winless against in two tries. Just as the Clark collab with Stanley 1913 drops on Sept. 3, the Fever will be in Phoenix for a highly anticipated matchup against the Mercury.While there is excitement about the release of the products, how the Fever will fare during the trip will be eagerly awaited. Clark and her teammates have an excellent chance of barging into the playoffs if they end up with a winning record during that stretch.