"Where was your outrage when NBA players did this to Haliburton?": Fans clown Robert Griffin III for defending Caitlin Clark's low All-Star voting

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark received harsh player voting results from the All-Star Game return, as she was ranked ninth by the players while being first in the fan votes and third in the media rankings. With the noticeable low ranking with the players, many defended Clark’s caliber, including American football player Robert Griffin III.

In a lengthy X post, Griffin said that Clark deserved a higher ranking than her player voting returns before accusing WNBA players of refusing to acknowledge Clark’s greatness in the league.

"I’m so tired of all the Caitlin Clark hate from some players. The fans and the media clearly understand the once-in-a-generation level player Caitlin Clark is," Griffin wrote.

"When Jordan, Lebron, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Usain Bolt, Tom Brady and Messi came on the scene, everyone didn’t like them but they recognized their greatness and respected it while competing their butt off to stop them. They didn’t vote them low on purpose."

However, he got roasted by WNBA fans, who accused him of playing favorites in the league.

CTB @DreadheadYrn LINK Angel been balling and you come on here talking about CC yea you not beating them allegations

✭ JC ✭ @LocBoyJC LINK milk man wrote a thesis paper to defend Caitlin Clark’s honor

D Mac @D_Mac_City LINK Not a WNBA tweet in sight but when it’s time to defend CC, you know he showing up lmaoooo

Meanwhile, others questioned his motive for defending the Fever star in the long tweet, which also included a screenshot of the top 10 players in the All-Star voting.

☔️& the ‘P’ stands for poppin👑 @Qu33nRheign LINK The better question is why are you so invested in Caitlin Clark!?!

Perc @Perc777_ LINK where was your outrage when NBA players did this to Haliburton?

Notably, Tyrese Haliburton, who plays for the Indiana Pacers, also got the same treatment, as he was regarded as "overrated" in a player poll. He has then led the Pacers to the NBA Finals this year.

Despite the low player votes, Clark is still set to be one of the All-Star team captains for the midseason extravaganza, alongside Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx.

Griffin has been one of Clark’s biggest supporters, constantly tweeting about her since her rookie campaign.

Clark currently averages 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Fever this season.

Former college basketball star calls out WNBA players for ‘jealousy’ on Caitlin Clark

RGIII is not the only one that took offense on Clark’s low ranking as former college basketball icon and ESPN analyst Dick Vitale called out WNBA players for rnaking Clark low in the All-Star voting.

Vitale went off on the players, citing Clark’s overall impact in the league as she was credited for the WNBA’s rise in popularity for the past year.

“Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that @WNBA ⁩players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th best guard. Some day they will realize what she has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA. Charted planes - increase in salaries - sold out crowds - improved TV Ratings,” Vitale tweeted.

Expand Tweet

For Clark, it remains to be seen how she would respond to such inadequate ranking from other players in the league.

