"Where's Ryan Clark to defend her?" - Reactions pour in as fan mocks Angel Reese's layups with hilarious video

Angel Reese is one of the WNBA's biggest stars, but she's also the most criticized, especially by fans online. Her inability to make easy layups has been the source of material for content creators, with the latest video mocking her going viral on social media.
Darius and Dominic Jones, more famously known as OG Lightskins, created a documentary-style video about the Chicago Sky star. They made fun of Reese's poor shooting from close range, as well as her lack of vertical and quotes about being one of the reasons why the WNBA is popular.
Jacob The Clipper re-shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it an ESPN "0-for-30" documentary.
Fans reacted to the video and mocked Angel Reese for her shortcomings on offense. Reese has been criticized for missing close-range shots since her rookie campaign last year, while others took the time to call out ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, who has been one of her defenders online.
While Angel Reese has proven that she's one of the best rebounders in the WNBA, some have used the "me-bound" narrative against her. Reese needs to work on her finishing while also understanding that she can pass to her teammates after getting an offensive rebound.
Reese is averaging 10.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season. However, she's just shooting an atrocious 31.1% from the field, which is bad for someone who works on the paint most of the time. She shot 39.1% last season, so she's having a worse season shooting the ball from close range.
Shaquille O'Neal defends Angel Reese, sends advice to Sky forward
Speaking to Sports Illustrated over the weekend, Shaquille O'Neal gave his honest take on Angel Reese and the criticisms surrounding her. O'Neal offered some advice for his fellow LSU legend, encouraging her to continue working on herself on and off the court.
"She's as good and even better than some of the people that y'all are kissing up to. But y'all don't know it, but she knows it," Shaq said. "And in order to be great, you have to know you're great. She just needs to continue to... play her game, better her game, and don't worry about the nonsense. I tell her all the time: 'Don't be looking at those comments.'
In addition to their LSU ties, Shaq signed Angel Reese to Reebok last year, with plans of launching her signature shoe next year.