"Where's Ryan Clark to defend her?" - Reactions pour in as fan mocks Angel Reese's layups with hilarious video

Angel Reese is one of the WNBA's biggest stars, but she's also the most criticized, especially by fans online. Her inability to make easy layups has been the source of material for content creators, with the latest video mocking her going viral on social media.

Ad

Darius and Dominic Jones, more famously known as OG Lightskins, created a documentary-style video about the Chicago Sky star. They made fun of Reese's poor shooting from close range, as well as her lack of vertical and quotes about being one of the reasons why the WNBA is popular.

Jacob The Clipper re-shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it an ESPN "0-for-30" documentary.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to the video and mocked Angel Reese for her shortcomings on offense. Reese has been criticized for missing close-range shots since her rookie campaign last year, while others took the time to call out ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, who has been one of her defenders online.

Joe LEMAINE @@JoeLemaine Where's Ryan Clark to defend her?

Ad

Superbowl 3 @@NamathPrime Sometimes, we need to be reminded that life is bigger than sports. I mean a lot bigger, like a house. Built brick by brick. Thank you for this. 😂

Ad

PeeNutGallery @@PeeNutGallery42 😂 😂 😂 This is great. Favorite part " you know you can make those right? Yea, but should I? 😂 Epic creativity 👏

Ad

BMac Hikari @@LTNTBMac 0 for 30 is diabolical 🤣😭😭

Ad

Reading Matters @@divorce_matters The zoom in on the 3inch vertical 😂

Ad

Not-that-serious @@never_that__ Idk why people shit on her She invented the me-bound

Ad

While Angel Reese has proven that she's one of the best rebounders in the WNBA, some have used the "me-bound" narrative against her. Reese needs to work on her finishing while also understanding that she can pass to her teammates after getting an offensive rebound.

Reese is averaging 10.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season. However, she's just shooting an atrocious 31.1% from the field, which is bad for someone who works on the paint most of the time. She shot 39.1% last season, so she's having a worse season shooting the ball from close range.

Ad

Shaquille O'Neal defends Angel Reese, sends advice to Sky forward

Speaking to Sports Illustrated over the weekend, Shaquille O'Neal gave his honest take on Angel Reese and the criticisms surrounding her. O'Neal offered some advice for his fellow LSU legend, encouraging her to continue working on herself on and off the court.

"She's as good and even better than some of the people that y'all are kissing up to. But y'all don't know it, but she knows it," Shaq said. "And in order to be great, you have to know you're great. She just needs to continue to... play her game, better her game, and don't worry about the nonsense. I tell her all the time: 'Don't be looking at those comments.'

Ad

In addition to their LSU ties, Shaq signed Angel Reese to Reebok last year, with plans of launching her signature shoe next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More