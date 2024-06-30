Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever continue their five-game road trip. The rookie and her struggling team take on seasoned NBA veterans and champions Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner when the Phoenix Mercury host Indiana on Sunday (June 30) at the Footprint Center.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, with both teams slated to play thrice this season. Indiana is coming off a 12-point loss to the Seattle Storm, while the Mercury handed the Sparks a 92-78 drubbing at home.

The nationally televised skirmish has seen no shortage of drama as the focus has been on Taurasi's comments on the rookie. Meanwhile, Clark has been looking at it as all business as the Fever look to get their campaign back on track after the momentum swung their way for a few games earlier this season.

Trending

On the numbers front, Clark is averaging 16.2 points, 6.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 19 games for the Fever. Taurasi is propping up solid numbers as well with 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season as Phoenix looks to bag a top-five position.

They are 9-8 and sixth overall in the 2024 WNBA standings, while Indiana is ninth with a 7-12 record. Can the Fever get the better of Mercury in the much-anticipated marquee noon skirmish?

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury? Date, time and streaming options

Tip-off between the Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury is slated for 3 pm ET at the Footprint Center, Arizona.

The game will be televised on ESPN, and fans can also watch the game on demand on the WNBA app with a subscription to the WNBA League Pass. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the league with prices starting at $52.

Can the Indiana Fever snap their two-game losing skid?

A win on Sunday will see the Indiana Fever snap their two-game losing skid. They lost to the Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm to slip to ninth in the standings.

The Fever have endured a rough season, and with their next game against the Minnesota Lynx, their task gets only tougher as the WNBA season approaches the halfway mark.

On Sunday, the focus will be on Clark as she looks to spearhead the Fever's offense against an experienced Mercury lineup that's healthy and gunning for the top spot.