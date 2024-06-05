Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks? Date, time, and streaming options

The LA Sparks host the Minnesota Lynx at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night (June 5). The visitors have been one of the more impressive teams this season with a healthy 6-2 record.

They are on a two-game winning streak and have won four of their last five contests. LA has sputtered, losing their previous two contests, and will hope to upset the Lynx led by Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams.

The former has been impressive for the Lynx with three 20-point and 10-rebound games in the eight games she has suited up so far, the recent one coming against the Dallas Wings where she notched up 24 points and 14 boards.

Trending

The Sparks will again rely on Dearica Hamby and Kia Nurse to spearhead the team's offense, while Cameron Brink will again be looked at to infuse energy on both ends of the floor with their impressive two-way game so far this season. The forward has established herself as a key fixture in LA's starting unit in all of their games this season.

This will be the first matchup between both sides this season, with the second clash slated for June 14. They will meet four times this regular season. Head-to-head, Minnesota leads the Sparks 46-41 in 87 regular season games.

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks game details:

Teams: Lynx (6-2) vs Sparks (2-6)

Time: 10 pm ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Tickets: Fans can avail game tickets on Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the WNBA

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks?

The game can be watched live on Bally Sports North and SportsNet LA. Fans can also tune into KFAN 100.3 FM, iHeartRadio, and the Lynx App to listen to the game on the radio. The marquee matchup can also be streamed live on the WNBA app using the WNBA League Pass.

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks: Injury report

The Lynx will be without Diamond Miller (knee) who has been officially ruled out of Wednesday's matchup. The Sparks will miss the services of Azura Stevens (left arm) and Layshia Clarendon (Concussion protocol).

Lexie Brown is expected to make a return per Rotowire after suffering an ankle injury against the Phoenix Mercury and did not return to the game. At the time of writing, she is considered "tentatively questionable". The 29-year-old has been a spark averaging 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.