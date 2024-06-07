Where to watch Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces? TV schedule, online streams, and more

The Las Vegas Aces host a stern Seattle Storm at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday (June 7) as part of their Commissioners Cup matchup. The Storm have been a defensive powerhouse this season and the proof is in the pudding as they have racked up five wins on the bounce.

Their streak started against the Indiana Fever, and they have put away the likes of the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky during their run. While their soft schedule is one of the factors to be considered, the games still needed winning, and Seattle did just that.

Their recent win came against the Phoenix Mercury in their first Commissioner's Cup skirmish. Ezi Magbegor showed she was worth the extension as she led the Storm with 21 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. The efforts and the 80-62 win saw the side improve to 6-3 and fifth in the league.

As for the Aces, A'ja Wilson is in the midst of an MVP run as the side stays put in fourth position overall with a 5-2 record. They are tied with the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx with two losses having played the least number of games so far this season.

The scheduling will see them play five games over the next nine days of which two of them are on the road. They are fresh off their 95-81 win against the Dallas Wings with Wilson hitting the record books with finishing the game with 36 points, 14 rebounds, and six steals. Friday's game will be the Aces' offense vs Storm's Draciel-like defense.

Where to watch the Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces? TV schedule, online streams, and more

Teams: Storm (6-3) vs Aces (5-2)

Time and venue: Michelob Ultra Arena | 10 pm ET

Where to watch: The marquee matchup can be watched live on ION. Fans can tune into the network that's available on all leading streaming platforms. The game can also be watched on the WNBA app. The contest can be live-streamed on Fubo with regional restrictions applying.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces head-to-head

The Seattle Storm lead the Las Vegas Aces 40-38 in their 78 regular season matchups. The Aces though hold the wins in recent times, winning five of their last five skirmishes against Seattle.