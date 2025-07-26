Who is Chloe Bibby? Meet Caitlin Clark's newest teammate as Indiana Fever complete decisive signing

The Indiana Fever announced the signing of Chloe Bibby on Friday to reinforce a lineup dealing with Caitlin Clark’s absences. Clark, who continues to recover from a groin injury, has no timeline for a return. Fever coach Stephanie White picked a player who could toggle between guard and forward.Bibby signed a training camp contract with the Golden State Valkyries heading into the 2025 season. A week before the Valkyries debuted in the WNBA, the team waived her. Bibby returned in mid-June after the team signed her to give depth to an injury-riddled roster. Two weeks later, the Valkyries released Bibby following the return of previously injured players.In five games with the Valkyries, Chloe Bibby averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing. She shot 42.1% from deep, one of the key reasons the Indiana Fever signed her. Bibby’s versatility could allow White to be creative with her lineups.Before playing for the Valkyries, Bibby’s first brush with the WNBA came in 2022. After going undrafted that year, she signed a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx. Bibby could not earn a spot, forcing her to return to her native country, Australia, to play pro basketball.The 6-foot-2 Australian suited up for Spar Girona in Spain last year, where she won league MVP. Bibby’s exploits in the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto earned her a training camp invite from the Valkyries.Fans react to Indiana Fever’s Chloe Bibby signingWith fans eagerly waiting for news of Caitlin Clark’s status, the Indiana Fever’s signing of Chloe Bibby quickly stirred social media. Many promptly reacted to the latest addition to the Fever lineup:Marcus &quot;Needles&quot; Kane @SweetTooth_FNLINKIma tell my kids this is Mike BibbyOne fan said:Sinai @SinaiNotLINKThey keep adding them white baddies 😭Another fan added:Soul @SoulBetsLINKYa’ll refused to use Bonner. You signing Bibby?One more fan continued:Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKThe Fever signed someone. Better than nothing I guess.Another fan reacted:AutumnLeaf @Sadesa212LINK7 days?what is this? like a trial subscription?Without Clark, the Fever are 1-1 post All-Star break. They lost 98-84 to the New York Liberty on Tuesday before bouncing back with a come-from-behind 80-70 win against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.Waiting for the Indiana Fever on Sunday will be the Chicago Sky. Stephanie White could give Chloe Bibby her debut if needed.