Who is Ellie The Elephant? Everything about New York Liberty's WNBA mascot

Ellie The Elephant has been at the New York Liberty’s home games as their mascot. Ellie was introduced to the public in May 2022 as the team celebrated its 25th anniversary season.

Ellie was named after Ellis Island of New York, symbolizing the history of the state and its inhabitants. Ellie replaced Maddie, the original mascot of the Liberty.

According to the team’s website, it chose an elephant for its strength, power, wisdom and determination, along with its longevity, stamina, cooperative spirit and loyalty.

Ellie takes center stage at every Liberty home games, often dancing and entertaining the crowd with her sassy moves.

Beyond that, the Liberty mascot’s social media presence stands out as she performs amusing skits on her social media platforms, coupled with her regular performances at the Barclays Center.

The mascot also celebrated her birthday Sunday, posting a video that featured her walking in the streets of New York with her sassy mannerisms.

Ellie also received some heartwarming messages and greetings from the entire New York Liberty.

Not only are her moves entertaining, but her dresseing sense captivates audiences, too. Ellie has shown a knack for fashion and modeling, as seen in the videos she posted on social media.

On her birthday, Ellie wore a black dress with a birthday sash and a black handbag.

With her walkthroughs and halftime performances, Ellie is a show-stealer in the Liberty’s games.

New York Liberty introduces new streaming platform

Tapping on their team’s popularity, the New York Liberty recently introduced a streaming platform called “Liberty Live” where fans could stream locally televised games, starting with their game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday.

Liberty Live is priced at $4.99 a month, and should be accessible online via the New York Liberty app.

The streaming service allows fans to stream games through their mobile phones, which adds to the free-to-air broadcasts of My9 and WWOR.

New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said the service will improve the overall fan experience.

“Liberty Live furthers our commitment to increasing accessibility, and we are proud to be one of the first teams in the league to develop a direct-to-consumer streaming platform, ensuring our fans have ample availability to watch Liberty games this season."

The Liberty is led by reigning MVP Breanna Stewart who is averaging 19.3 points and 9.6 rebounds, while Sabrina Ionescu is the team’s secondary star with averages of 17.8 points and 5.3 assists.