Who is Gregg Doyel & what did he say to Caitlin Clark? Indiana Fever reporter's suspension explored

Caitlin Clark hasn't made her WNBA debut yet but she is already linked to a controversial moment, although she was the victim. After a questionable moment with the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, Indy Star reporter Gregg Doyel has been suspended.

Sports journalist Bob Kravitz reported the news, revealing that Gregg Doyel won't cover any Indiana Fever games at home this summer. Kravitz wrote:

"Gregg Doyel, the Indianapolis Star columnist who was roundly criticized for his actions during Caitlin Clark’s introductory press conference April 17, is in the middle of a two-week suspension handed down by the Star’s owners, Gannett, and by the Star itself, according to multiple sources.

"He will not attend any Fever games this summer but will continue to write columns off the team by watching TV from his home."

After the criticism he faced for the comments he made to Caitlin Clark, Doyel's employers made a decision that will please plenty of fans.

Upon being drafted to the WNBA, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star spoke to reporters, when Doyel suggested she made a heart gesture to him and they would 'get along just fine.'

Expand Tweet

Of course, this rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and many were flabbergasted about Doyel's behavior. Ultimately, the Indy Star made a decision and he won't be around when Caitlin Clark plays in the WNBA this season.

In the wake of his comments and the subsequent reaction from fans, Doyel apologized to Clark and fans, claiming he didn't mean to do any harm:

"Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature 🫶. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better."

Caitlin Clark carries high expectations into the WNBA

While the situation isn't favorable for Doyel, Clark is already her dream being a profesisonal player in the WNBA. The NCAA legend has already tasted the competition, recording a good performance in her first preseason game.

Caitlin Clark dropped 21 points, to go along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals, on Friday against the Dallas Wings. The No. 1 overall pick is seen as a generational talent with the power to change the WNBA and women's sports forever.

Clark is already making noise around the WNBA and fans are keen to see her play against the biggest stars in the world. Hopefully, we hear more good things linked to her instead of bad news.