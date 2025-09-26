  • home icon
"Who the heck whacked her?"- WNBA fans irked over $197,100 Fever star ruled out for crucial Game 3 vs Aces

By Reign Amurao
Modified Sep 26, 2025 00:00 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Fans react to the Indiana Fever's injury report (Image Source: GETTY)

The Indiana Fever announced that center-forward Damiris Dantas will be out for Game 3 of their second-round series against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. According to reports, the player is under concussion protocol. In Game 2 of the series, Dantas was on the floor for only eight minutes and had four points on 40% shooting from the field.

During the team's practice on Thursday, head coach Stephanie White revealed that there's still no update on Dantas' situation. White also confirmed that Indiana's guard Lexie Hull is listed as probable for their contest against the Aces.

"She's (Lexie) doing better. Today was just a precaution. Anticipate her being ready unless there's any sort of setback. No update from Dantas," the Fever coach said.
Following the injury report from the team, fans were irked about the frontcourt player missing the game. The team is already dealing with the plethora of injuries, and losing the $197,100 player isn't a good sign. Especially, since they'll face Las Vegas, a team that has won two WNBA titles in three seasons.

Here are some of what the fans said about the latest injury report from Indiana.

"Who the heck whacked her?" a fan said.
"What are they playing rugby in practice?" another fan commented.
"What she do spend an hour headbutting the stanchion ultra/mega CC style i mean.." one fan said in the comments.

Other Indiana Fever fans were surprised by the number of injuries the team has.

"sounds like the song "heads, shoulders, knees and toes" with all these injuries," someone commented.
"This is terrible when I have to press "show more" for an injured list!" a fan reacted to the team's post on X.
"The Fever are just practice crash dummy’s for the Aces now better just concentrate on next season," a comment read.

Fever's head coach comments on the upcoming physicality in Game 3

It's the playoffs, and the referees tend to give the players more chances at being extra physical. However, the level of intensity makes it tough for players to score and evade their defenders.

Ahead of Game 3, White commented on the upcoming physicality against the Aces.

“The physicality is out of control, that’s for sure,” Hammon said. “There’s no freedom (of movement). And I’m not saying that we’re not fouling, too. I’m saying it’s out of control.”

The number of foul calls clearly increased in Game 2. But Las Vegas had more calls in their favor—21—than the Fever, who ended with 15. The head coach expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome, stating that the quantity of calls against them makes it hard for them to find their rhythm.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by Reign Amurao
