Who did Indiana Fever select in the 2025 WNBA draft? Closer look at Caitlin Clark's newest teammates

After selecting Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, the Indiana Fever did not select in the first round of this year's draft. The Fever had back-to-back picks in the second round and one third-round selection.

Ad

Pundits have named Indiana among the early favorites to contend for the championship in 2025. We look closer at the draftees joining Clark in the retooled squad.

Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA draft selections

The Indiana Fever was led by president of basketball and business operations Kelly Krauskopf, chief operating officer and general manager Amber Cox, coach Stephanie White and senior advisor and former GM Lin Dunn on Monday's draft. The Fever brass hope their rookies could aid the team in a title run.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Makalya Timpson (No. 19)

The Fever selected Makayla Timpson with the 19th pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. The 6-foot-2 forward spent four years with the Florida State Seminoles. She has improved every season; as a senior, she averaged 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to ESPN's Charlie Creme, Timpson's blocking ability is her greatest asset. She could fit in the role vacated by 6-foot-4 forward Temi Fagbenle.

"After losing Temi Fagbenle to Golden State in the expansion draft, the Fever needed a rim protector who can also score at the rim," Creme said. "Timpson is a perfect fit. She runs the floor well, too — something Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are sure to embrace."

Ad

Bree Hall (No. 20)

In the next pick, Indiana drafted South Carolina guard Bree Hall. She is a two-time NCAA champion, winning as a rookie in 2021 and as a key player in the Gamecocks' 2024 title run.

In her final two seasons under legendary coach Dawn Staley, Hall has carved out a key starting role. According to Creme, aside from her defensive tenacity, Indiana would benefit from her being a threat from the 3-point line.

Ad

"Defense was clearly an emphasis for the Fever heading into the draft. Timpson provides that on the inside, while Hall gives Indiana a much-needed perimeter defender," Creme said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yvonne Ejim (No. 33)

The Fever selected Gonzaga Bulldogs' Yvonne Ejim with the 33rd pick. The 6-foot-1 forward had set several records at Gonzaga — most notably, she is the program's all-time leading scorer. She also represented Canada during the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of the women's national basketball team.

Creme said that Ejim's skills in the post would fit in Indiana. However, the draft analyst said the 22-year-old might not make it to the final roster as she will be behind veterans such as Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Brianna Turner in the depth chart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More