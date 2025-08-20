  • home icon
Who is Shey Peddy? Know everything about Caitlin Clark's newest Indiana Fever teammate

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 20, 2025 03:22 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Who is Shey Peddy? Know everything about Caitlin Clark's newest Indiana Fever teammate. [photo: Imagn]

Shey Peddy joined the Caitlin Clark supporting cast on Tuesday. The Indiana Fever signed the veteran guard after Sophie Cunningham suffered a season-ending MCL injury. Peddy is on the roster on a seven-day hardship contract.

Peddy opened her 2025 season on the LA Sparks roster. She signed with them in June on a hardship contract before the team waived her roughly a month later. In five games playing behind Kelsey Plum, she averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Shey Peddy becomes the third former Sparks player to join the Indiana Fever on a hardship deal this season. Aari McDonald arrived in early June before the Fever gave her a regular contract after DeWanna Bonner forced her way out of Indiana.

Odyssey Sims, Peddy’s former Sparks teammate, signed with the Fever roughly a week ago. Sims took over starting point guard duties after McDonald (foot) and Sydney Colson (ACL) suffered season-ending injuries.

Before playing for the Sparks, Shey Peddy spent the previous four and a half seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, where she played with Sophie Cunningham. Peddy’s best years with the Mercury happened in 2021 and 2022 when she averaged 7.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.0 apg and 1.3 spg. She shot 41.6%, including 33.0% from deep.

Caitlin Clark’s return is still uncertain, making the Peddy signing a necessary move for the Indiana Fever. The Fever released Kyra Lambert to make room for the veteran guard.

Shey Peddy started against Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever in June

Shey Peddy played six games for the LA Sparks this season. In her only start, she helped the Sparks in late June to an 85-75 win against the Indiana Fever, who did not have Caitlin Clark.

Peddy started at shooting guard but also helped run the offense when the Sparks wanted Kelsey Plum to play off the ball. The veteran combo guard gave LA a boost, delivering five points, four assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes. The Sparks outscored the Fever by 11 points during Peddy’s time on the court.

A little over a month later, Shey Peddy returns to Indiana to become part of Caitlin Clark’s supporting cast.

