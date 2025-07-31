Who is West Wilson? Meet the long-time friend co-host of Sophie Cunningham's new podcast "Show Me Something"

Sophie Cunningham launched a podcast called &quot;Show Me Something&quot; as part of The Volume, the sports media company founded by Colin Cowherd. Cunningham's co-host is West Wilson, who is a long-time friend of the Indiana Fever star. Let's take a look at Wilson's profile and how he became friends with Cunningham. Wilson is mostly known for being part of the reality television series &quot;Summer House&quot; on the Bravo network. He became part of the main cast in season eight and will be part of the upcoming 10th season. He's also currently working for Complex Sports as a producer and host. Based on his LinkedIn profile, Wilson began his career as an intern for Pandora before working as a production assistant for Major League Baseball. He then worked for Media Planet as a project manager, leaving after just six months. He was with Bleacher Report for six years before snagging the Complex Sports gig. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWest Wilson and Sophie Cunningham both grew up in Columbia, Missouri. Cunningham told People Magazine that they have known each other since they were &quot;little babies.&quot; They both went to Rock Bridge High School, with Wilson being a year older than Cunningham.Wilson went to Montana State University-Bozeman and played college football as a safety. He didn't go pro but graduated with a degree in business marketing. On the other hand, Cunningham stayed at home in Columbia and became a women's college basketball legend for the Missouri Tigers. She was drafted in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft by the Phoenix Mercury. She was acquired by the Indiana Fever this past offseason, serving as an enforcer for Caitlin Clark. Sophie Cunningham opens up about her new podcast with West WilsonSophie Cunningham opens up about her new podcast with West Wilson. (Photo: IMAGN)Speaking to People Magazine, Sophie Cunningham is hoping that their future listeners will get to enjoy her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast with West Wilson. They are going to talk about the WNBA and sports from her side, while tackling parts of Wilson's tenure as a reality television star for the Bravo network. &quot;We're definitely going to hit on the WNBA, a huge topic in sports right now, and then Bravo, clearly, but pop culture, food, fashion, travel, let's spread this thing wide open because we really do talk about anything,&quot; Cunningham said. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Show Me Something&quot; released their first episode on Monday, discussing a variety of topics like Cunningham's brawl against the Connecticut Sun and food. The Fever star also went off on why Caitlin Clark is the undeniable face of the WNBA.