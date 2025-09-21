"Whoever we put out there, we'll get the job done" - Lexie Hull reveals the origin of signature team mantra

Lexie Hull has shared the origin of the Indiana Fever's battle cry for the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The Fever outlasted the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the postseason to book their ticket to the semifinals. They are set to take on the Las Vegas Aces in a best-of-five series. In an interview during the Fever's practice on Saturday, Hull was asked about the team's &quot;We all we got, we all we need&quot; mantra. She explained that it was about having confidence as a team, knowing that anyone who enters the court is going to contribute. &quot;It's kind of been a theme that like whoever we put out there, we'll get the job done,&quot; Hull said. &quot;We believe in each other, whoever that is. Obviously, that looked different for a lot of these games, but we believe in each. We trust each other, we love each other, so it's a saying that (Kelsey Mitchell) continues to say, and I think we're really buying into that.&quot;The Indiana Fever entered the playoffs without a lot of hope due to injuries to some of their best players, such as Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Chloe Bibby, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. The Fever's chances went down after they lost Game 1 of the first round against the Atlanta Dream.They bounced back in Game 2 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse before pulling off the upset in Game 3 in Atlanta. Lexie Hull made a clutch shot in the final minute of the game before Aliyah Boston hit the game-winning basket with under seven seconds left.Hull also stole the ball in the next possession, intercepting a pass by Rhyne Howard meant for Brionna Jones. The Fever held on to earn the 87-85 win and the 2-1 series victory. What did Lexie Hull say after the Fever's Game 3 win?What did Lexie Hull say after the Fever's Game 3 win?Lexie Hull was one of the heroes for the Indiana Fever in their win over the Atlanta Dream in Game 3 of the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Hull credited assistant coach Austin Kelly for anticipating the Dream's ATO play.&quot;(Austin Kelly), our assistant, drew up a play he thought they'd run, and it was really close to what they ended up running,&quot; Hull said, according to the IndyStar. &quot;Especially with such a short amount of time on the clock, like we knew they were gonna try to get it into Bri Jones. I just saw the ball bounce, and it was my opportunity.&quot;The Fever will play against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at the Michelob Ultra Arena for Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals.