  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Lexie Hull
  • "Whoever we put out there, we'll get the job done" - Lexie Hull reveals the origin of signature team mantra

"Whoever we put out there, we'll get the job done" - Lexie Hull reveals the origin of signature team mantra

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 21, 2025 05:20 GMT
Lexie Hull reveals the origin of signature team mantra. (Photo: IMAGN)
Lexie Hull reveals the origin of signature team mantra. (Photo: IMAGN)

Lexie Hull has shared the origin of the Indiana Fever's battle cry for the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The Fever outlasted the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the postseason to book their ticket to the semifinals. They are set to take on the Las Vegas Aces in a best-of-five series.

Ad

In an interview during the Fever's practice on Saturday, Hull was asked about the team's "We all we got, we all we need" mantra. She explained that it was about having confidence as a team, knowing that anyone who enters the court is going to contribute.

"It's kind of been a theme that like whoever we put out there, we'll get the job done," Hull said. "We believe in each other, whoever that is. Obviously, that looked different for a lot of these games, but we believe in each. We trust each other, we love each other, so it's a saying that (Kelsey Mitchell) continues to say, and I think we're really buying into that."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Indiana Fever entered the playoffs without a lot of hope due to injuries to some of their best players, such as Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Chloe Bibby, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. The Fever's chances went down after they lost Game 1 of the first round against the Atlanta Dream.

They bounced back in Game 2 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse before pulling off the upset in Game 3 in Atlanta. Lexie Hull made a clutch shot in the final minute of the game before Aliyah Boston hit the game-winning basket with under seven seconds left.

Ad

Hull also stole the ball in the next possession, intercepting a pass by Rhyne Howard meant for Brionna Jones. The Fever held on to earn the 87-85 win and the 2-1 series victory.

What did Lexie Hull say after the Fever's Game 3 win?

What did Lexie Hull say after the Fever&#039;s Game 3 win?
What did Lexie Hull say after the Fever's Game 3 win?

Lexie Hull was one of the heroes for the Indiana Fever in their win over the Atlanta Dream in Game 3 of the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Hull credited assistant coach Austin Kelly for anticipating the Dream's ATO play.

Ad
"(Austin Kelly), our assistant, drew up a play he thought they'd run, and it was really close to what they ended up running," Hull said, according to the IndyStar. "Especially with such a short amount of time on the clock, like we knew they were gonna try to get it into Bri Jones. I just saw the ball bounce, and it was my opportunity."

The Fever will play against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at the Michelob Ultra Arena for Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications