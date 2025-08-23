"Whole medical and training staff needs to be replaced" - Fans react as Odyssey Sims becomes latest addition to Indiana Fever's long injury report

Odyssey Sims joined the long list of Indiana Fever players dealing with injuries on Friday. The point guard, who limped into the locker room in the fourth quarter, finished the game on the bench. Fever coach Stephanie White said in the postgame interview that she would have more information about Sims’ status after the point guard's evaluation tomorrow.Fans reacted to the latest Fever player hounded by an injury:“Whole medical and training staff needs to be replaced next season.”Rich @5hRichLINKWhole medical and training staff needs to be replaced next seasonOne fan said:𓂀 @janara666LINK1)Fire the medical team 2) build a younger team You can do it Dumber @AmberLCoxAnother fan added:StargateHK @StarBaseAILINKThere is some serious voodoo at work on this team.One more fan continued:AEIOU11 @aeiou1916LINKAnother PG. Wow.Another fan reacted:Dano @DJDanMauiLINKBy the end of the season, 30 different players will have suited up for the Fever.The Indiana Fever signed Odyssey Sims 10 days ago to shore up their backcourt following season-ending injuries to Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson. After a slow start, Sims picked up her game to help the Fever until the injury bug hit her on Friday.Against the Minnesota Lynx, the Fever listed five players on the inactive list. They had Colson, McDonald, Sophie Cunningham (knee), Chloe Bibby (knee) and Caitlin Clark (groin). Bibby, whom the Fever signed late last month to reinforce the roster, is expected to return for the rematch against the Lynx on Sunday. Clark, out for the 14th straight game, still has no definite return date.With injuries mounting and Clark’s return uncertain, the Fever continue their slide in the standings. They hold a 19-17 record for the No. 6 spot, three games ahead of the 10-ranked Washington Mystics (16-20).Indiana Fever face a punishing schedule amid growing injury concernsThe Indiana Fever have little breathing space as they close out the season. According to Tankathon, they have the second-toughest schedule in the WNBA, making the growing injury concerns an even bigger factor.After a close loss to the Lynx, the Fever will travel to Minneapolis to get another crack at the team with the best record in the league. Two nights later, they return home to host the Seattle Storm before going on a West Coast swing.Indiana will open their road trip in Los Angeles with a matchup against the LA Sparks. On the second night of a back-to-back, they will visit the Valkyries in San Francisco. The injury-riddled team will cap off the slate with a showdown against the Phoenix Mercury.The Indiana Fever play 2 of 3 home games to end the regular season. They will host the Chicago Sky on Sept. 5 and the Minnesota Lynx four nights later. In between those games, they face the Mystics in Washington.