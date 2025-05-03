Why is Aaliyah Edwards not playing today against Indiana Fever? Latest injury update for Washington Mystics forward (May 3) | 2025 WNBA Preseason

Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards will not play on Saturday against the Indiana Fever. The team announced on Thursday that the No. 6 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft is dealing with a low-back contusion. Edwards, who had a good campaign in the Unrivaled league, will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Without Edwards, new Mystics coach Sydney Johnson could insert highly-touted rookie Kiki Iriafen into the starting lineup. Johnson could also ask Stefanie Dolson to step up for stability and veteran leadership. If Dolson gets the call, she forms an imposing frontline with Shakira Austin to start the game.
Washington will be hoping Aaliyah Edwards could shrug off the injury in time for the regular season. Johnson has high expectations from her following a solid rookie campaign where she averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Aaliyah Edwards joins rookie Georgia Amoore on the sidelines
The injury bug has hit the Washington Mystics hard even before the season started. Rookie Georgia Amoore suffered a right ACL sprain in practice on Tuesday. The former Kentucky star could miss the season of the season to recover from the gruesome injury.
Two days after Amoore injured her right knee, the Mystics announced Aaliyah Edwards’ low-back contusion. Some players return from the same injury in a few weeks, while others could sit out for months. Washington’s 2025 campaign will take a big hit if Edwards is out for long.
Edwards and Amoore were expected to start for Sydney Johnson. The new coach will have to improvise and adapt early in his stint for the Mystics due to injuries.
The Mystics lose a key frontcourt contributor without Aaliyah Edwards
The Washington Mystics have a towering frontline made up of Shakira Austin, Stefanie Dolson and Ashten Prechtel, who are all 6-foot-5. Austin will likely start, while Dolson seems to be her primary backup. The rookie Prechtel is hoping to earn a spot in the rotation.
Losing Anthony Edwards could be significant against the Indiana Fever, which upgraded their frontline. Joining Aaliyah Boston in the frontcourt are Jillian Alleyne, Natasha Howard, Damiris Dantis, Brianna Turner and 6-foot-4 DeWanna Bonner, who could also play guard.
The versatility and experience of the Fever frontline are advantages that could be costly for the Mystics.