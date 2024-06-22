Why is Aaliyah Edwards not playing tonight vs Dallas Wings? Exploring Washington Mystics forward's status (June 22)

The Washington Mystics will face the Dallas Wings on Saturday with a key absence. Aaliyah Edwards, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has been ruled out for the game.

The rookie forward suffered a lower back injury that will keep her sidelined. Earlier Saturday, Edwards was listed as questionable alongside Myisha Hines-Allen. The forward will now miss this game against a struggling Wings team that presents a good chance for a win to the Mystics.

Apart from Edwards, the Mystics are dealing with other injuries as well, including Shakira Austin (hip) and Brittney Sykes (foot).

In her last game, Aaliyah Edwards managed to score four points, grab four rebounds and dish one assist against the Indiana Fever. She's averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season.

Edwards is considered a future star for the Mystics, although her career hasn't started in the greatest fashion. Washington is a team with little to no expectations this season, as injuries have taken a toll on its roster.

This injury leaves the Mystics with three bigs on the roster, 6-foot-5 Stef Dolson, 6-1 Myisha Hines-Allen and 6-1 Emily Engstler. This can be a major problem for them, as the Wings have three bigs who are 6-6 or taller.

How has Aaliyah Edwards fared in her first WNBA season?

The Washington Mystics have put a lot of faith in Edwards to show she can be the leader of the team in the future. After losing Elena Delle Donne, the team is looking for its next franchise star.

Edwards hasn't had a spectacular season, but she's shown glimpses of what she could do in the future. She's played 15 games this season, averaging 23.6 minutes per game. Her career high in points is 23, which she scored against the Chicago Sky on June 6.

Aaliyah Edwards has had challenging performances, even taking the blame for the Mystics' loss to the Indiana Fever a couple of weeks ago. She got two free throws with 1:37 minutes left on the clock but only converted one, missing the chance to close the gap. Edwards posted a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double, but it wasn't enough to beat Indiana.

“S/O to @mystics fans. Y'all said you would pull up, and you did. We appreciate you more than you know,...I needed to make those free throws. Period. #NoExcuses #toughone," she posted after the game.

The Mystics had a big chance to beat the Wings on Saturday, but without Aaliyah Edwards, the job gets a little harder.