Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings: Injury Reports for June 22 | 2024 WNBA season

The Washington Mystics, with a 2-13 record, host the injury-riddled Dallas Wings, who are 3-11, on Saturday. The clash will be at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in DC, with both teams desperate for a win.

This game may not mean a lot in the Big 12 standings, but it could be just the tonic both teams need as they look ahead to what has become another long season. This matchup will be the first of three encounters in the 2024 season, with both teams last in their respective conferences.

However, the Mystics might have a slight edge due to the Wings' growing list of unavailable players.

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings: Injury Reports for June 22

Dallas Wings Injury Report

According to ESPN, the Wings are grappling with a multitude of injuries. Natasha Howard (foot), Satou Sabally (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown (illness), and Maddy Siergist are all sidelined, while Arike Ogunbowale is questionable due to an Achilles issue.

Washington Mystics Injury Report

The Washington Mystics will be missing four players against the Dallas Wings. Shakira Austin is out due to a hip injury, while Brittney Sykes will be put due left foot injury.

Additionally, Aaliyah Edwards (lower back) and Myisha Hines-Allen (right groin) are questionable for the Saturday game, according to ESPN.

Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics: Game Preview

The Wings are in a tailspin, having lost nine straight games. Their most recent setback came against the Chicago Sky on Thursday, where even a 31-point performance from star guard Arike Ogunbowale couldn't stop the bleeding.

One of the few shining lights for the Wings in what is a difficult freshman season has been guard Jacy Sheldon. She has lifted her scoring average since an increase in opportunities due to injuries, highlighting some of the explosiveness that had made her a first-round pick.

However, despite their poor record, the Mystics have displayed signs of life recently. The team is scoring a decent 85 points per game in their last two victories, and Ariel Atkins went berserk for 27 points in their final encounter against the Indiana Fever. The Wings could yet again be susceptible to a strong Mystic attack.

Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings: Where to watch?

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN3, BSSWX, and MNMT

ESPN3, BSSWX, and MNMT Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

