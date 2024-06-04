The Big 12 reportedly wants to introduce Hollywood floor seats for 2024-25 college basketball season

After expanding to 14 teams last year, the Big 12 now aims to extend its stock. The conference is planning to establish a new seating structure with Hollywood floor seats for the 2024-25 season.

According to college hoops insider Jon Rothstein, additional seats between the team benches and scorer's table will be added for the home teams. Hollywood floor seats are structured closest to the action and promise an intimate view of the game.

The initiative of premium seats will elevate the fan experience, attract more spectators, and offer more revenue generation potential. Currently, details of the Big 12's new objective remain under the bleachers as an official statement remains due. However, due to its exclusivity, added hospitality perks and increased ticket prices can be expected.

The WNBA saw a similar instance recently when an opposing team capitalized on Caitlin Clark's hype. Before their showdown with Clark's Indiana Fever, the Las Vegas Aces moved their home court to T-Mobile Arena which could hold 8000 more fans. As a result, general floor seats were priced at nearly $10,000, five folds of what the Game 7 between Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks offered.

The Big 12 is made up of teams like Kansas, Baylor, and Texas, with rich basketball traditions and history, making it one of the best Division I conferences. Moreover, it has also consistently harbored players with NBA caliber.

The Big 12 plans on expanding to 16 teams this season

This season, Arizona, Colorado Arizona State, and Utah from the Pac-12 will be added to the Big 12. Moreover, OU and Texas will leave the conference and move to the Southeastern Conference, making it a 16-team endeavor from August onwards.

The Big 12 is one of the smallest pools of the five power conferences. However, commissioner Brett Yormark believes that it is more relevant than it has ever been. The conference has already seen an increase in ticket revenues, sponsorships, and overall revenue through its football and bowl programs.

Out of that revenue, a total of $470 million is aligned to be shared amongst 16 teams. Its first-year members will receive $18 million on partial shares each. On the other hand, nearly $398 million will be distributed amongst the remaining institutions, including shifting Oklahoma and Texas.

