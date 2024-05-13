"Why Angel Reese aint get the SKIMS sponsor": WNBA fans ponder why Chicago Sky's rookie snubbed in SKIMS' new ad

The WNBA side of social media is all about Kim Kardashian's SKIMS' latest ad campaign and why rising star Angel Reese isn't included in it right now. WNBA stands at an inflection point in its growth curve, attracting a growing swarm of brands from all industries. The latest to announce a brand new partnership with SKIMS is the WNBA.

Capitalizing on the WNBA's rising popularity, the 43-year-old makeup mogul stretched her shapewear company to new customers with a SKIMS photoshoot.

The campaign comes just in time ahead of the start of the women’s basketball season and features five WNBA stars – Kelsey Plum, Cameron Brink, Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins-Smith and DiJonai Carrington – showing off their skills while donning a pair of the brand's signature fits everybody collection.

While many fans praise the league's marketing strategy with the SKIMS campaign, few have spotted an apparent snub towards Angel Reese.

Reese has the most active fan base when it comes to online presence. The exclusion of Reese from the campaign has become a sticking point for the 'Bayou Barbie’ fans.

"Angel Reese was prolly taxing Kim K, one person said.

"WHY ANGEL REESE AINT GET THE SKIMS SPONSOR💔💔💔," another user commented.

"Skims not including Angel Reese or Camila Cardoso in the WNBA campaign is CRAZY," someone else wrote.

*Whispers* did Angel Reese not get the call?" a thrid person asked.

"Angel Reese was signed to “Good American” who had the same owner as SKIMS. So they are investing heavily right now in wnba," another fan added.

Angel Reese stars in new Good American Denim collection

Clothing brand Good American has chosen Angel Reese, the 6-foot-3 Chicago Sky forward, to represent their new line of jeans designed specifically for tall women. While the company is often linked to co-founder Khloe Kardashian, it's important to recognize that CEO Emma Grede, a Black entrepreneur, co-founded Good American with Kardashian.

Last week, Reese was announced as the new face of Good American's tall women's denim line, designed for those 5-foot-10 and above.

The campaign features Reese rocking a variety of high and low-rise blue and black denim in a vintage high school-inspired style.

The Good American's long-inseam denim caters to taller ladies with inseams ranging from 33 to 37 inches, compared to the standard 28 to 32 inches found in most women's jeans.