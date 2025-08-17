Why is Caitlin Clark not with Fever squad for Connecticut Sun game? Indiana star's absence from bench explored

Caitlin Clark missed another game as the Indiana Fever faced the Connecticut Sun in a regular season matchup. The Fever star guard has yet to be cleared to play, but her absence on Sunday was not related to her injury.The grandmother of Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, died, according to the Indianapolis Star's Brian Haenchen. Sunday's game was the 12th straight game Clark missed.Clark last played in Indiana's 85-77 win over the Sun on July 15. She has been dealing with a right groin injury; however, she has traveled with the team to every game.