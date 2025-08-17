  • home icon
  Why is Caitlin Clark not with Fever squad for Connecticut Sun game? Indiana star's absence from bench explored

Why is Caitlin Clark not with Fever squad for Connecticut Sun game? Indiana star's absence from bench explored

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 17, 2025 17:49 GMT
Caitlin Clark missed another game as the Indiana Fever faced the Connecticut Sun in a regular season matchup. The Fever star guard has yet to be cleared to play, but her absence on Sunday was not related to her injury.

The grandmother of Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, died, according to the Indianapolis Star's Brian Haenchen. Sunday's game was the 12th straight game Clark missed.

Clark last played in Indiana's 85-77 win over the Sun on July 15. She has been dealing with a right groin injury; however, she has traveled with the team to every game.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
