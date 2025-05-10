Why was Caitlin Clark given technical foul during Fever vs Dream clash? WNBA's star preseason tech explained

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark picked up a technical foul in Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. The incident that led to her tech occurred midway through the second quarter of the contest, and it was Clark's first and only tech of the preseason.

In the play before the tech, Nia Coffey intercepted a pass from Clark, which led to a wide-open Brionna Jones fastbreak lay-up on the other end. Clark got hold of the ball and then threw it at the stanchion. She then went and had a conversation with the official about being fouled before her turnover.

It seems like what earned her the tech was the argument with the official, but throwing the ball at the stanchion certainly did not help.

"CC just got a technical foul for talking to the ref after a turnover led to an open Bri Jones layup," The Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson wrote on X. "Looks like she was looking for a foul on the possession that led to her TO."

Clark redeemed herself on the Fever's next offensive possession. She froze and created space from her defender on the right wing before draining a 3-pointer. She finished the game with 13 points on a 5-for-11 shooting clip (3-for-8 from behind the arc).

She also logged six rebounds, seven assists, three turnovers and personal fouls. Indiana escaped with an 81-76 victory.

This game against the Atlanta Dream concludes the Fever's preseason. They will tip off the regular season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on May 17.

Does Caitlin Clark's preseason tech count toward regular season limit?

In the WNBA, a player automatically receives a one-game suspension after receiving their seventh technical foul in a season.

For fans who are wondering if Caitlin Clark's technical foul in the preseason game against the Atlanta Dream will carry over to the regular season, the answer is no. Once the regular season begins, the Fever guard starts with a clean slate.

This is a relief for both Clark's fans and the Fever, considering she was tied for the second-most techs last season. Diana Taurasi, Natasha Cloud and Teaira McCowan led the league with seven apiece. Clark, Arike Ogunbowale and Kahleah Copper finished with six each.

Sophie Cunningham, whom the Fever acquired this preseason, and Aliyah Boston had four techs each.

Clark made a public commitment to only having two technical fouls this season.

However, her tech in the preseason is not a good start in keeping this promise.

