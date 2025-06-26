Why is Caitlin Clark not playing tonight vs Sparks? Latest injury update for Fever star (June 26)

Coming off a historic rookie season, the bar was set high for Caitlin Clark in year two. Things have not panned out how she might have hoped, as the star guard continues to battle injury in the early stages of the 2025 campaign.

Just four games into the season, Clark found herself sidelined for over two weeks due to a quad injury. She has since returned, but based on recent developments, the Indiana Fever star doesn't appear to be 100%.

On Thursday night, the Fever are set to face off against Kelsey Plum and the new-look LA Sparks. They will be doing so shorthanded, as Caitlin Clark has been ruled out of the matchup due to a groin ailment.

Entering the season, Clark and the Fever were viewed as a possible title contender. However, due to their top performer being out of action, they've been a middle-of-the-pack team thus far. Currently, Indiana finds itself in eighth place in the standings and barely clinging on to .500.

With Clark ruled out, the Fevers' supporting cast will now have to band together as they attempt to remain in the win column.

How have the Indiana Fever performed without Caitlin Clark this season?

Thursday will mark the sixth time the Indiana Fever has had to take the floor without Caitlin Clark this season. So far, their play has been a mixed bag when the former No. 1 pick isn't in the lineup.

During the five-game stretch Clark missed with a quad injury, the Fever posted a record of 2-3. However, it's worth noting that one of those losses was an 85-83 defeat at the hands of the Connecticut Sun. Indiana's worts showing in this time by far was a blowout loss against the Atlanta Dream.

As the focal point of the offense, Caitlin Clark leaves a massive void for the Fever when she's out of action. Looking ahead to Thursday's matchup against the LA Sparks, Kelsey Mitchell is a key player who will have to step up for Indiana.

Mitchell is the Fever's other primary perimeter creator, and will surely have the ball in her hands a lot more with Clark out. Because of this, they're going to need a big outing from here if Indiana is going to secure a shorthanded victory.

When Clark was last out, Mitchell showed she is capable of putting up big numbers in a larger role. One of Indiana's two wins without the star guard was thanks to a 24-point barrage from Mitchell against the Washington Mystics.

