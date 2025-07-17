Why is Caitlin Clark not playing in WNBA All-Star 2025? Fever star's shocking decision explored

The 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities were tailor-made for Caitlin Clark, who was set to appear in the All-Star Game and the 3-Point Contest inside her home venue of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, WNBA fans will have to wait for at least one more year before they get to watch CC suit up for All-Star festivities.

On Thursday, the Indiana Fever's Instagram page released a personal statement from Clark confirming that she wouldn't be physically competing at All-Star Weekend this year.

"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game," Clark wrote in her statement. I have to rest my body."

In the first half of her sophomore year in the WNBA, Clark has battled two major injuries that have sidelined her for several playdates. Early on in the season, the Fever star missed five games due to a quad strain. In recent weeks, it has been a groin injury hounding CC, most recently keeping her out of action against the New York Liberty on Wednesday.

To the Fever's credit, they have managed to pull off an above-.500 record despite Clark's extended absence. At 12-11, Indiana sits at third in the Eastern Conference heading into the All-Star break.

This Friday's 3-Point Contest would have been Clark's first at the WNBA level. The Fever star has famously stated that she turned down an invitation to participate in the NBA's version of this contest simply because she wanted to make her 3-Point Contest debut in "my own city."

However, with the big picture of the Fever's playoff contention in mind, Clark will take on the role of avid fan as the All-Star events emanate from Indianapolis.

One mainstay of the WNBA All-Star Game during her playing career was three-time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie. On Wednesday's edition of "We Need to Talk," Leslie expressed empathy for Clark as the Fever guard deals with her groin injury.

"I really feel for Caitlin Clark because I actually had that injury in 2006," Leslie said. "I can still feel that injury lnger because I don't know that it ever goes away. You just learn to manage and play with it."

Leslie added that, with the Fever currently in the middle of the 2025 WNBA season, Clark will likely find it difficult to get the rest that she needs for recuperation.

