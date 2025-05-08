Why Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever can’t carry a full 12-player roster for Opening Day of 2025 WNBA season 

The Indiana Fever will have one less player than most teams on the Opening Day roster this season, as salary cap issues have placed the team in a tough situation moving forward.

The Fever made their first rounds of cuts on Monday, waiving Jillian Alleyne and second-round draft pick Bree Hall to cut the roster down from 15 to 13. Indiana will likely make two more cuts to get below the salary cap.

Fever coach Stephanie White told the Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson on Monday that making cuts is the worst part of the job.

“It's always hard. This is the worst part of the job,” White said. “I think we always wish there were more roster spots so that we can have some of those development positions but we also know (roster cuts are) part of it, and it sucks. But giving players opportunities to potentially get on other teams is important to us as an organization, and important to them for their careers.”

The Indiana Fever are stacked this season after gearing up in the offseason to bring a veteran presence into the locker room to surround the core young group of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull.

Indiana's final roster spots will likely come down to a battle between Jaelyn Brown and 2025 draftees Makayla Timpson and Yvonne Ejim. Timpson was drafted with the No. 19 pick in the WNBA draft after a successful career at Florida State and has received crucial playing time during the preseason.

Timpson shares heartfelt moment with Fever fan at meet-and-greet

The Indiana Fever rookie is out in the community and getting to know her fans as the team held a meet-and-greet at 7 Brew Coffee on Wednesday. The organization posted a heartfelt moment between Timpson and a fan to showcase the event.

"The sweetest fan reaction to meeting Makayla Timpson," the X/Twitter post read.

The meet-and-greet could be a positive sign for the direction of Timpson's career over the next week as the Fever trim down the roster for the opening regular season game.

Indiana is coming off a successful 2024 season after making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Fever are hoping to make a deeper run into the playoffs this year after being eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

The season begins for Indiana on May 17 when they face the Chicago Sky.

