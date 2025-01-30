Why is Caitlin Clark not taking part in NBA All-Star Weekend 2025? WNBA star's reported absence explained

Following an impressive rookie season in the WNBA, the NBA sought out Caitlin Clark to partake in All-Star weekend. However, according to Clark's representatives at Excel Sports Management, the reigning Rookie of the Year has turned down the invitation.

Last year, Steph Curry took on Sabrina Ionescu in a separate shooting event. After it was a big success, the league had visions of expanding on it. They reportedly wanted to add more players to the mix, mainly Clark and Klay Thompson.

Per the initial reporting from the Sports Business Journal, Clark turned down the invite because of the format. The Indiana Fever star isn't fond of shooting 3s off a ball rack, resulting in her hesitation to partake.

"Sources said Clark is not interested in shooting 3-pointers off of a ball rack -- considering her practice regimen consists only of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers or shots off the dribble -- and, unless she is persuaded otherwise, she will decline the invitation," via Sports Business Journal.

On Tuesday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania also reported on why Clark declined this big offer. She wants her first 3-point contest to be in the WNBA when All-Star festivities are held in the Fever's arena this summer.

The NBA still has time to convince Clark, as All-Star weekend is still three weeks away. That said, based on all the reporting, it looks as though she has already made up her mind.

Caitlin Clark shows off shooting prowess in birthday training video

Aside from emerging as one of the biggest names in mainstream sports, the NBA pursued Caitlin Clark because of her elite shooting ability. Many have drawn comparisons of her with Steph Curry since both enjoy letting it fly from way beyond the arc.

Just before reports surfaced of her turning down the All-Star weekend invite, Clark put her shooting prowess on full display. On her 23rd birthday, the Indiana Fever posted a video of her getting some work during the offseason. Clark put on a near-perfect showing from 3-point line, making 50 out of 54 total attempts.

Clark averaged just under nine attempts per game during her rookie season, converting 34.4% of them. Clark also led the league in 3-pointers made (122), 10 more than the next closest player.

