Why is Cameron Brink not playing against Phantom BC? Latest on the Lunar Owls star’s status in Unrivaled 2025 ( Feb. 7) 

Cameron Brink will not play for the Lunar Owls BC on Friday against Phantom BC. Brink is recovering from surgery after she tore her left ACL while playing for the LA Sparks in the WNBA. The injury, which ended her season, also kept her from playing in the Unrivaled.

The 3x3 basketball tournament co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart named Brink one of three “Wildcards” before the season started. Collier and Stewart announced that Brink signed a two-year deal, but the Sparks forward would not play in 2025.

What happened to Cameron Brink?

The ACL injury that cut Brink’s WNBA rookie season happened on June 18 against the Connecticut Sun. She appeared to slip while driving to the basket. Brink grimaced in pain after she hit the floor. The former Stanford standout had to be carried off the court.

The No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft promptly underwent surgery. She has been doing rehab since and started non-contact basketball drills in mid-December.

Cameron Brink briefly visited her Lunar Owls BC teammates before Unrivaled opened

Brink visited her Lunar Owls BC teammates before Unrivaled started. She worked out with some of the training staff before leaving them and the league to continue her preparations for a comeback next season.

The LA Sparks star went on Instagram to share a clip of her training and wrote:

“Pickup Reps @cameronbrink22 X @lunarowlsbc.

"Still looking for ways to improve through rehab. Keep going. The get back will be.”

Brink also thanked Unrivaled for giving her the chance to join the league although she will sit out the debut tournament.

She wrote on IG:

“Unrivaled was kind enough to allow me to still join even though I’m still fresh in my ACL recovery. I spent the first 2 weeks with my amazing team, coaches, and trainers and I’m leaving feeling more healed and confident in my knee than ever. I’m sad to be leaving (due to work, continuing my rehab, and needing to be in LA), but I will be back with my girls soon.”

Lunar Owls BC are undefeated without Cameron Brink

The Lunar Owls are the only unbeaten team in the Unrivaled. They racked up their sixth straight win on Monday when they handed Vinyl BC another loss. Even without Cameron Brink, the Napheesa Collier-led team is dominating the tournament.

In the first meeting between the Owls and Phantom BC, Collier erupted for 37 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and three steals. She led them to an 82-58 beatdown of their opponents on Friday. Allisha Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith helped author the blowout with 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists combined.

The Owls would love to have Cameron Brink, but they are just doing fine so far while she recovers from injury.

