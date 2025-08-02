  • home icon
  • "Why are the Chicago Sky fans so toxic?": Fans stunned as another d*ldo incident rocks WNBA

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 02, 2025 01:17 GMT
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky
The game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky was briefly stopped late in the third quarter on Friday. With Chicago leading 39-37 and holding possession, a green d*ldo was thrown by a fan near the Sky basket. One of the referees promptly halted the play while another kicked the object off the floor.

Fans promptly reacted to the scene:

One fan said:

Another fan added:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

For the second time in three nights, a d*ldo-throwing incident has marred a WNBA game. On Tuesday, the same interruption happened late in the fourth quarter between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. Unlike the Valkyries-Sky showdown, the referees did not stop the play immediately. They only removed the object during a dead-ball situation.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

