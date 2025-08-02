"Why are the Chicago Sky fans so toxic?": Fans stunned as another d*ldo incident rocks WNBA

The game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky was briefly stopped late in the third quarter on Friday. With Chicago leading 39-37 and holding possession, a green d*ldo was thrown by a fan near the Sky basket. One of the referees promptly halted the play while another kicked the object off the floor.Fans promptly reacted to the scene:Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKWhy are the Chicago Sky fans so toxic? We demand an investigation.One fan said:Bsmooveeeeee @bsmooveeeeeLINKBro r they even checking bags😭😭😭Another fan added:Kuno @Kuno_Age_17LINKThey're gonna cavity search every guy that goes to a WNBA game from now on.Another fan added:AllAboutTheYou @imkiddingrelax1LINKI think there is one thing we all want to know. Why neon green?One more fan continued:Juju @JujutalksballLINKNah this league can’t be serious.Another fan reacted:incognegro @king1sedLINKI was gonna ask how they sneaking that in but i don’t even wanna know fr 😭For the second time in three nights, a d*ldo-throwing incident has marred a WNBA game. On Tuesday, the same interruption happened late in the fourth quarter between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. Unlike the Valkyries-Sky showdown, the referees did not stop the play immediately. They only removed the object during a dead-ball situation.Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.