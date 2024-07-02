Why is Diana Taurasi not playing tonight vs Connecticut Sun? Exploring Mercury guard's status (July 1)

The Phoenix Mercury have ruled out Diana Taurasi for tonight's game against the Connecticut Sun at the Footprint Center. Taurasi had played the first 18 games of the season for the Mercury and will be missing his first contest of the season. They are coming off an 88-82 loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

Taurasi has been fantastic for the Mercury despite being the oldest player in the league at the age of 42. She's averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 40.2% from the field, 35.5% from beyond the arc and 86.9% from the free throw line.

In addition to Taurasi, the Mercury will also be without Charisma Osborne and Rebecca Allen. Osborne has a lower leg injury and will miss her second consecutive game, while Allen has a back issue that slowed her down on Sunday's loss to the Fever.

What happened to Diana Taurasi and when will she return from the injury?

According to ESPN's Michael Voepel, Diana Taurasi and Rebecca Allen were downgraded from questionable to out for tonight's Phoenix Mercury game against the Connecticut Sun. Taurasi has been dealing with lower back soreness and it will keep her out at least for one game.

Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts said the absence of Taurasi was due to the "process" and part of the "big picture." Tibbetts also pointed out the number of games his team has over the past week.

Phoenix played on Sunday against the Indiana Fever and have another one tonight, which means they're playing their second game of a back-to-back. With Taurasi being 42, it's wise for the Mercury to give her a rest and preserve her health.

The GOAT will be participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics next month representing Team USA.

Diana Taurasi loses first battle with Caitlin Clark

Sunday's matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever was hyped up as the first meeting between Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi. The Mercury legend received a lot of flak for her comments about Clark before the start of the season. However, it seems like everything is good after the Fever defeats the Mercury.

Taurasi had nothing but praise for Clark in her postgame press conference. Here's what The GOAT said about the superstar rookie:

"It's amazing what Caitlin's been able to do in her short career so far. It's been nothing short of remarkable. The one thing that I really love about her, she loves the game. You can tell she's put the work in."

Taurasi had 19 points in the game but shot just 5-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-10 on 3-pointers. Clark also struggled with her shot as she went 4-of-14. But she did have a strong all-around game with 15 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.

