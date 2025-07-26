  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Why do they even need Caitlin?": Fever fans aghast at Stephanie White compliments Fever's ball movement without Caitlin Clark

"Why do they even need Caitlin?": Fever fans aghast at Stephanie White compliments Fever's ball movement without Caitlin Clark

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 26, 2025 03:54 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
"Why do they even need Caitlin?": Fever fans aghast at Stephanie White compliments Fever's ball movement without Caitlin Clark. [photo: Getty]

How Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White will guide the team without Caitlin Clark is a pressing concern. The All-Star captain will miss her fourth consecutive game when the Fever visit the Chicago Sky on Sunday. White will continue to juggle the roster without Clark, who has played only 13 games because of quad and groin injuries.

Ad

When asked how the Fever plays with and without Clark, White candidly responded to reporters. She said that Indiana does more off-ball actions, which prompts faster ball movements. White added that without Clark, they give up size on defense but have more speed with Aari McDonald taking her place.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans promptly reacted to Stephanie White’s analysis:

Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

White continued that the Indiana Fever have more on-ball plays when Caitlin Clark handles playmaking duties. The coach gives Clark the leeway to diagnose defenses and allow her to set up teammates or look for her shots. According to White, the attention opponents give the superstar point guard gives them a different dimension.

The Fever own a 13-12 record after coming from behind on Thursday to stun the Las Vegas Aces 80-70. However, White’s team is only 5-7 without the All-Star captain and 8-5 with her on the floor. The 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year would rather have the franchise cornerstone on the roster.

Ad

Stephanie White says Fever can’t have “breakdowns” or “lapses” without Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever are below .500 when Caitlin Clark is unavailable. Still, they have had some impressive wins, including the come-from-behind 80-70 win against the Aces on Thursday. Clark’s continued absence prompted Stephanie to say this heading into their game against the Chicago Sky:

(5:39 mark)

Ad
“We just have to understand the urgency and attention to detail it takes. We don’t have the luxury of having breakdowns, of having lapses. We have to understand the sense of urgency that it takes with each possession.”
Ad

The Indiana Fever made a strong push in the second half of the season to break a seven-year playoff drought. With Clark having no fixed timetable for a return, the Fever have little room for error.

Per Tankathon, the Fever have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the WNBA. To return to the playoffs, they’ll have to pay more attention to detail and play with a sense of urgency, as White indicated.

The Indiana Fever have competed well without Caitlin Clark. Stephanie White and the roster would rather have her on the roster when they battle past the midway point of the season.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications