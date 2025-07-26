"Why do they even need Caitlin?": Fever fans aghast at Stephanie White compliments Fever's ball movement without Caitlin Clark

How Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White will guide the team without Caitlin Clark is a pressing concern. The All-Star captain will miss her fourth consecutive game when the Fever visit the Chicago Sky on Sunday. White will continue to juggle the roster without Clark, who has played only 13 games because of quad and groin injuries.When asked how the Fever plays with and without Clark, White candidly responded to reporters. She said that Indiana does more off-ball actions, which prompts faster ball movements. White added that without Clark, they give up size on defense but have more speed with Aari McDonald taking her place.Fans promptly reacted to Stephanie White’s analysis:Michelle @michelles2coolLINKSo ball moves quicker and we're better on defense!! Nice why do they even need Caitlin??🙄😭One fan said:Andre33 @andresoucy33LINKI won't be listening to her willingly anymore.Another fan added:scheduling conflict @sagepalmer3658LINKsides is that you? 😭One more fan continued:Its_Just_Basketball @Fever_Rising_LINKI mean this is all true- Caitlin has the ability to maintain her dribble while scouting plays and will have the ball more. She also is defended before half court so less free range of movement. When she isn’t there they need to pass out of coverage more (ie the ball moves from hand to hand faster) because there isn’t a ring leader setting up the play Another fan reacted:juls side @sidelpmLINKthey can’t be good defenders and willing passers when she’s on the floor too? fck ts bum a** coach using her as decoy and accepting mediocre performances from the other players because knows cc will pick up the slack? nah she should be fired just for saying tsWhite continued that the Indiana Fever have more on-ball plays when Caitlin Clark handles playmaking duties. The coach gives Clark the leeway to diagnose defenses and allow her to set up teammates or look for her shots. According to White, the attention opponents give the superstar point guard gives them a different dimension.The Fever own a 13-12 record after coming from behind on Thursday to stun the Las Vegas Aces 80-70. However, White’s team is only 5-7 without the All-Star captain and 8-5 with her on the floor. The 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year would rather have the franchise cornerstone on the roster.Stephanie White says Fever can’t have “breakdowns” or “lapses” without Caitlin ClarkThe Indiana Fever are below .500 when Caitlin Clark is unavailable. Still, they have had some impressive wins, including the come-from-behind 80-70 win against the Aces on Thursday. Clark’s continued absence prompted Stephanie to say this heading into their game against the Chicago Sky:(5:39 mark)“We just have to understand the urgency and attention to detail it takes. We don’t have the luxury of having breakdowns, of having lapses. We have to understand the sense of urgency that it takes with each possession.”The Indiana Fever made a strong push in the second half of the season to break a seven-year playoff drought. With Clark having no fixed timetable for a return, the Fever have little room for error.Per Tankathon, the Fever have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the WNBA. To return to the playoffs, they’ll have to pay more attention to detail and play with a sense of urgency, as White indicated.The Indiana Fever have competed well without Caitlin Clark. Stephanie White and the roster would rather have her on the roster when they battle past the midway point of the season.