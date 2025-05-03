Why is Georgia Amoore not playing today against Fever? Closer look at Mystics rookie’s absence (May 3)

On Saturday, Georgia Amoore and the Washington Mystics begin their preseason campaign against the Indiana Fever when the Mystics travel to Indianapolis. Both teams will look to hit the ground running before the start of the season, but the Mystics have seemingly hit a roadblock. Their latest recruit, Amoore, won't feature against the Fever due to injury.

The sixth overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft sustained an ACL tear during a training session on Tuesday, ruling her out for an indefinite period. The Mystics, announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), captioning the tweet with a short message:

"Washington Mystics guard Georgia Amoore suffered a right ACL injury during Tuesday's practice. Amoore and the team will examine treatment and rehabilitation options and provide an update as appropriate," the caption read.

Amoore was scheduled to make her debut against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 3 but will now likely miss the remainder of the season. The guard was coming off a stellar campaign with the Kentucky Wildcats, averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists per game.

The Washington Mystics will also be without their star player Aaliyah Edwards, who's suffering from a back contusion. While she will return to the lineup soon, Amoore will be a huge miss for the Mystics, who are still rebuilding and were looking to put up a fight this season.

Meanwhile, the pre-season game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics will take place in Indianapolis, with live coverage to be streamed on NBATV.

Georgia Amoore opens up on being traded to the Mystics after choosing to forego on the chance last season

The Washington Mystics were one of the biggest beneficiaries of the 2025 WNBA Draft, as they held two picks in the first round. Holding the third and sixth picks, Washington selected Sonia Citron with the first pick and chose to select Georgia Amoore with the sixth.

The former Virginia Tech star was touted to be selected by the Mystics during the 2024 WNBA Draft but instead transferred to Kentucky in her final collegiate year. However, this term, the 24-year-old declared for the WNBA Draft and was selected by Washington.

Discussing her move to the Mystics with sports host Craig Hoffman, the guard said that the move was meant to happen:

"I used that year to really lock in and focus on the on-court and off-court stuff," Ammore said. "I think I put myself in a great position going into this year, and being picked number six to the Mystics, it is a great opportunity. (from 1:35 onwards)

Georgia Amoore will be a huge name for the Mystics in the future, but the young star's debut will be delayed after sustaining an ACL injury in training.

