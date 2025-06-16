Why did Golden State Valkyries suspend Temi Fagbenle's contract? WNBA expansion team’s recent decision explored

The Golden State Valkyries temporarily suspended Temi Fagbenle’s contract to allow the veteran center to play at the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket. Fagbenle left the WNBA expansion team to compete for Great Britain, which is vying for a spot in the 2026 World Cup. The Valkyries knew about Fagbenle’s commitment to the national team before signing her to a one-year, $90K contract.
Although the Valkyries suspended Fagbenle, they retained the rights of the former Indiana Fever star. Golden State made the same decision to allow Janelle Salaun (France), Julie Vanloo (Belgium), and Cecilia Zandalasini (Italy) to also play for their respective countries in the said competition. Golden State also announced last week the waiving of Kyara Linskens, who will play for Belgium.
EuroBasket, set for July 18-29, will take place in Munich, Germany. The Golden State Valkyries and other teams with players competing in the tournament are expected to make moves to temporarily bolster their rosters.
With crucial contributors out for team duties, the expansion team promptly reinforced the roster by adding Laeticia Amihere. The Valkyries cut her before the start of the season, but got her back for the EuroBasket duration. Amihere might quickly see extended minutes to bolster the frontline, which will miss the 6-foot-4 Temi Fagbenle.
Golden State also added guards Chloe Bibby and Kaitlyn Chen to replace Julie Vanloo and Janelle Salaun.
Golden State Valkyries will need Laeticia Amihere and Monique Billings to take over Temi Fagbenle’s role
Without starting center Temi Fagbenle, coach Natale Nakase will likely turn to Monique Billings to take over the British star’s spot. Billings is averaging 7.5 points and 5.4 rebounds as the Golden State Valkyries’ backup big. She will need to step up to pick up some of the slack left by Fagbenle’s 10.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.9 APG and 1.5 SPG.
Acquiring Laeticia Amihere gives the expansion much-needed size and versatility following Fagbenle’s absence and Kyara Linskens’ release. Amihere can play the wings, but she will likely become the backup center while Billings joins the starting lineup.
The Golden State Valkyries, off to a surprisingly good start in their first season in the WNBA, will bring a retooled roster for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Wings.