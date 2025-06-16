  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Golden State Valkyries
  • Why did Golden State Valkyries suspend Temi Fagbenle's contract? WNBA expansion team’s recent decision explored

Why did Golden State Valkyries suspend Temi Fagbenle's contract? WNBA expansion team’s recent decision explored

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 16, 2025 14:57 GMT
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
Why did Golden State Valkyries suspend Temi Fagbenle's contract? WNBA expansion team’s recent decision explored. [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Valkyries temporarily suspended Temi Fagbenle’s contract to allow the veteran center to play at the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket. Fagbenle left the WNBA expansion team to compete for Great Britain, which is vying for a spot in the 2026 World Cup. The Valkyries knew about Fagbenle’s commitment to the national team before signing her to a one-year, $90K contract.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Although the Valkyries suspended Fagbenle, they retained the rights of the former Indiana Fever star. Golden State made the same decision to allow Janelle Salaun (France), Julie Vanloo (Belgium), and Cecilia Zandalasini (Italy) to also play for their respective countries in the said competition. Golden State also announced last week the waiving of Kyara Linskens, who will play for Belgium.

EuroBasket, set for July 18-29, will take place in Munich, Germany. The Golden State Valkyries and other teams with players competing in the tournament are expected to make moves to temporarily bolster their rosters.

Ad

With crucial contributors out for team duties, the expansion team promptly reinforced the roster by adding Laeticia Amihere. The Valkyries cut her before the start of the season, but got her back for the EuroBasket duration. Amihere might quickly see extended minutes to bolster the frontline, which will miss the 6-foot-4 Temi Fagbenle.

Golden State also added guards Chloe Bibby and Kaitlyn Chen to replace Julie Vanloo and Janelle Salaun.

Ad

Golden State Valkyries will need Laeticia Amihere and Monique Billings to take over Temi Fagbenle’s role

Without starting center Temi Fagbenle, coach Natale Nakase will likely turn to Monique Billings to take over the British star’s spot. Billings is averaging 7.5 points and 5.4 rebounds as the Golden State Valkyries’ backup big. She will need to step up to pick up some of the slack left by Fagbenle’s 10.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.9 APG and 1.5 SPG.

Ad

Acquiring Laeticia Amihere gives the expansion much-needed size and versatility following Fagbenle’s absence and Kyara Linskens’ release. Amihere can play the wings, but she will likely become the backup center while Billings joins the starting lineup.

The Golden State Valkyries, off to a surprisingly good start in their first season in the WNBA, will bring a retooled roster for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Wings.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications