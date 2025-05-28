Why is Hailey Van Lith not playing today against Mercury? Reason behind Angel Reese's teammate's absence revealed (May 27)

Chicago Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith was officially ruled out of Tuesday’s WNBA regular season matchup against the Phoenix Mercury as she continues to recover from a lingering ankle injury. The setback also kept her sidelined during Sunday’s game against the LA Sparks.
Van Lith was initially listed as questionable, but after going through her pregame warm-up routine, the medical team opted against clearing her for action. The ankle injury was originally sustained during a practice session prior to the season opener.
Despite the discomfort, the former LSU guard suited up for the Sky’s first two games. While her debut against the Indiana Fever was quiet, she showed promise in her second outing against the New York Liberty, particularly with her playmaking.
Her absence is a major blow for a Chicago team still trying to find offensive rhythm. The Sky have struggled to generate efficient offense, especially without a true point guard on the floor and Van Lith’s presence would have provided much-needed structure and stability off the bench.
After a rough start to the season marked by two blowout losses, Angel Reese and the Sky showed signs of improvement in their third game. However, the effort still wasn’t enough to end their losing streak, keeping the pressure firmly on the team moving forward.
Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury?
The Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury game will take place on Tuesday, May 27, at the PHX Arena in Phoenix. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).
The Sky vs. Mercury game will be telecast live on the WCIU, The U (Chicago) AZFamily 3TV CBS 5 (Phoenix). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).