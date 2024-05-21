Why is Jaelyn Brown not playing tonight vs Atlanta Dream? Wings guard's status explored (May 21)

Dallas Wings guard Jaelyn Brown is listed on the team's injury report for the May 21 game against the Atlanta Dream. The game will see the Wings look to pick up a win over the Dream on the road after a 1-1 start to the season that saw them split games with the Chicago Sky. Ahead of tonight's WNBA action, the team has several players on their injury report, though.

Apart from Brown, they will also be without Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard. Howard is expected to return in early June, and Sabally expected to return around the Olympic break.

In the case of Jaelyn Brown, the guard will be absent from Tuesday's game due to a fractured nose. The team announced the news earlier this month via a press release, which indicated that the first-year rookie underwent a procedure for a fractured nose.

What happened to Jaelyn Brown?

The team has not shared details about what caused Brown's injury between their preseason win on May 3 and their season opener on May 15. Nevertheless, according to the team's injury report, published on ESPN, Brown is estimated to return this week and won't be facing an extended layoff.

While the origins of the injury are unclear, Brown participated in one of the recent games against the Chicago Sky despite her injury. In their season opener, she played 18.5 minutes, logging two rebounds while wearing a mask much like Kobe Bryant once famously wore.

Moreover, she also had a highlight reel block in the first two minutes of the win. The game served as her rookie debut after going undrafted in the 2020 draft. before missing the May 18 rematch with the Wings.

Expand Tweet

Jaelyn Brown's sensational preseason debut

While Jaelyn Brown has been dealing with a facial fracture before sustaining the injury, she posted a sensational 21-point outing in the preseason debut. During the team's 79-76 win over the Indiana Fever, Brown led the way in stunning fashion with 21 points on 7-15 from the field.

Moreover, she shot 42.9% from downtown, while hauling down five rebounds. As she explained during her post-game interview after the win:

"This is the atmosphere that I belong in, and I'm ready to compete. The veterans have been great, teaching us everything, they've been very helpful with everything, we're just ready to go."

Who will play increased minutes due to Jaelyn Brown's absence?

With Jaelyn Brown out, expect forward Maddy Siegrist to get increased minutes. Moreover backup power forward Stephanie Soares could also see some added minutes as a result of Brown's absence.

With tipoff scheduled for 4:30 Pacific (7:30 p.m. Eastern), it will be interesting to see how the Wings fare in their second game without Brown.