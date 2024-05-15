Why is Kamilla Cardoso not playing tonight vs Wings? Latest update on the Sky rookie center (May 15)

The Chicago Sky ended the preseason without Kamilla Cardoso and will start the 2024 campaign without the former South Carolina superstar. Cardoso’s pro career didn’t get off to a good start when she injured her shoulder against the Minnesota Lynx in Chicago’s preseason debut. She came off the bench in her first WNBA game as the backup to the veteran Elizabeth Williams.

The Brazilian’s night came to a premature end and submitted a six-point, four-rebound, and one block performance versus the Lynx. Without her, the team’s frontline will have to rely more on Williams, Brianna Turner and Cardoso’s fellow highly-touted rookie Angel Reese. Cardoso and Reese, former SEC rivals, showed flashes of chemistry during their brief stint on the floor together in Minnesota.

How long will Kamilla Cardoso be out?

The Chicago Sky announced a few days after the preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx that Kamilla Cardoso will be re-evaluated after 4-6 weeks. It was news that was greeted with shock by Sky fans who thought that she would have to be shelved for just a handful of games. Cardoso seemed to be fine once she collected herself. She didn’t have any trouble rotating both her shoulders as she walked.

Chicago has a highly anticipated showdown against the Indiana Fever on June 16. If the 4-6-week timetable doesn’t change, she might still be in street clothes for the said encounter. She might eventually return late in June or early in July.

How will the Sky line up against the Wings’ frontline on Wednesday?

Chicago Sky fans were excited to see Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese team up inside the paint. They were two of the most aggressive and relentless rebounders during their college days, so they were expected to do the same in the WNBA. Only Reese will be tested on Wednesday against the Wings’ imposing frontline.

Dallas will likely start 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan and then have 6-foot-7 Kalani Brown back her up. Cardoso would have been the natural fit to go up against either as she also shares the same height. Without the former Gamecock star, Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon will rely on Reese, Brianna Turner and Elizabeth Williams to handle the paint. All three, who stand 6-foot-3 will have their work cut out for them.

Besides McCowan and Brown, the Wings also have the do-it-all Natasha Howard to add to Chicago’s frontline concerns.

Kamilla Cardoso will be chomping at the bit when she sees the competition on Wednesday. She will be more motivated to get better when she returns.

