  • "Why she keep calling my phone speaking sexually": Sophie Cunningham quotes Young M.A. in hilarious TikTok video with Stephanie White

"Why she keep calling my phone speaking sexually": Sophie Cunningham quotes Young M.A. in hilarious TikTok video with Stephanie White

By Michael Macasero
Published Aug 02, 2025 05:38 GMT
"Why she keep calling my phone speaking sexually": Sophie Cunningham turns heads with hilarious TikTok video with Stephanie White.
"Why she keep calling my phone speaking sexually": Sophie Cunningham turns heads with hilarious TikTok video with Stephanie White. [photo: @sophie_cham/IG, @indianafever/IG]

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever bucked another Caitlin Clark absence to beat the Dallas Wings 88-78 on Friday. After a tight first half, the Fever turned the game around in the third quarter before holding on for the win.

Cunningham uploaded a video on TikTok to celebrate the game. The former Phoenix Mercury star dropped a few lines from Young M.A.’s “OooUuu” and featured Indiana coach Stephanie White in her video.

“If that's your chick, then why she texting me? Why she keep calling my phone speaking sexually?," Cunningham mouthed along in the video.

Sophie Cunningham opened the first two lines while looking at the camera. She walked towards the front of the bus in time for the fourth line. The timing was perfect as the video showed White, who willingly joined the fun.

"Every time I'm out, why she stressing me? You call her Stephanie? I call her Headphanie."
White, who has a reputation as a stickler for discipline, has sometimes appeared in some of her players’ social media engagements. Fans who reacted to Cunningham's video were not surprised that White was featured in it.

The Indiana Fever began a four-game road swing on Friday in Dallas. After the win against the Wings, they will travel to Seattle for a clash with the Storm. The trip started on a high note, prompting a celebration from Sophie Cunningham and Stephanie White.

Sophie Cunningham fined by WNBA after releasing TikTok video supposedly trolling referees

The Indiana Fever faced the New York Liberty twice right after Caitlin Clark re-injured her groin in late July. Indiana lost 98-77 in the first encounter before going down 98-84 in the rematch.

After the game, Sophie Cunningham went on TikTok to share a video. In the clip, she wrote “@some refs” before lip-synching a few lines from Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild”:

"Stupid. Or is it... slow? Maybe it's ... useless?"

The 10-second video promptly became a hit. It now has over 2.7 million views. Cunningham opened up about what happened after the WNBA saw the clip.

“I got fined $500 for this TikTok," she wrote on X. "Idk why this is funny to me… like ok you got it bud! Cause there’s not more important things to be worried about with our league right now.”
Cunningham has become quite the social media star this season. With so many fans requesting more clips, many will be interested to see how her video featuring Stephanie White will do.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Ruth John S
