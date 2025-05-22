Why does Kelsey Plum smile at the free throw line? Real reason revealed

Kelsey Plum is the definition of fearlessness, be it life or basketball. However, there is also another side of the Los Angeles Sparks star, a genial disposition that has made the WNBA star one of the most likable players in the league.

Plum's face at the free throw line is unlike other basketball stars, which can sometimes confuse the fans. While a serious face at the free throw line is consistent throughout basketball, Plums' smiling face in the same situation is always a breath of fresh air. The 30-year-old has a wholesome reason behind that face.

Ahead of the game against the Phoenix Mercury, Kelsey Plum was asked the real reason behind her smiling at the free throw line. The Sparks star revealed that it was because of the lesson that her dad Jim Plum taught her.

"My dad always taught me that they're free, so anything free is a good time," Plum said.

After spending seven years with the Las Vegas Aces (first year with San Antonio Stars), Plum took her talents to LA Sparks this offseason. The two-time WNBA champion brought new leadership to Los Angeles and is hopeful to start a new winning culture in the franchise.

Kelsey Plum gives her verdict on Cameron Brink's chances of winning DPOY

In her rookie year, Cameron Brink played only 15 games for the Sparks, however, in that short stint, Brink gave a glimpse of an all-time defensive player. The Sparks star has not yet made her comeback after an ACL injury, but her comeback is imminent.

With Kelsey Plum directing Sparks' offense, Brink would expect easy feeds from Plum, and the latter is already impressed with what she has seen from Brink. In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Plum said that Brink was going to be an important part of the Sparks franchise.

"Cam is awesome. I think she is obviously one of the talents that is going to be great for the organization."

Plum was confident that Brink would win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the future.

Kelsey Plum missed the entire 2020 season after an Achilles injury and made a very strong comeback. When asked if she had any suggestions for her teammates as she was rehabbing, Plum emphasized the benefits of "stacking days in the weight room."

After a strong start to the 2025 WNBA season against the Golden State Valkyries, the Sparks fell to the Phoenix Mercury in their second game by 89-86. After the 37-point season-opener, Plum scored 25 points in the second game.

