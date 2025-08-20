"Why is he laid out like that?" - Aliyah Boston can't stop laughing about Caitlin Clark's viral 2K dunk on LeBron James

2K Games unveiled a major new feature for NBA 2K26, as users can mix NBA and WNBA stars on their team. The announcement came in a trailer that went viral, featuring a clip of Caitlin Clark dunking on LeBron James.

The moment sparked widespread reactions online, and WNBA star Aliyah Boston and league legend Candace Parker shared their takes on Wednesday.

“Caitlin Clark dunking on Bron and then flexing and standing over the King? I love technology,” Parker said (24:45), via the "Post Moves" podcast.

The duo circled back to the clip, continuing their amusement at the digital duel between Clark and James.

“We just saw Caitlin dunking on LeBron,” Boston said.

“LeBron’s PR team has got to get rid of that,” Parker said.

“They have to because please, why is he laid out like that?” Boston said.

The trailer also showcased other cross-league moments. It included Tyrese Haliburton setting up Clark for a 3-pointer, and Dallas rookies Paige Bueckers and Cooper Flagg celebrating. Luka Doncic and Brittney Griner also exchanged high-fives in it, while A’ja Wilson threw a lob to Bam Adebayo.

Clark’s has the fourth-highest rating among all WNBA players on NBA 2K26. Her 96 overall puts her just behind Napheesa Collier (98 OVR), Wilson (97 OVR) and Breanna Stewart (97 OVR).

Caitlin Clark’s injury status revealed by Sophie Cunningham

Caitlin Clark has been sidelined with a right groin injury, last playing on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. Since then, she has missed 13 matchups, and the All-Star game, with the Fever going 7-6 over that stretch.

Indiana fans are still waiting for a definitive update on Clark’s recovery. On her podcast, Sophie Cunningham reassured them that there was no hidden information, explaining that Clark remains day-to-day.

"Trying to get her back in game shape is what I think they're trying to do," Cunningham said on Tuesday, via "Show Me Something." "But again, it's literally day-by-day. I'm not holding out any information. I just literally don't know."

Clark isn’t the only Fever player dealing with an injury. Stephanie White’s roster has suffered multiple blows this month, losing Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Cunningham for the remainder of the season, all to leg injuries.

