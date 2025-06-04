“Why do we look like we got in trouble?” - Sophie Cunningham hilariously reacts to viral pic with Caitlin Clark 

On Tuesday, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham hilariously reacted to a viral picture of her with Caitlin Clark during their team's game against the Washington Mystics.

The duo is currently out injured and was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to support their team. However, a viral picture of them from the game was circulated online, earning a reaction from Cunningham.

A fan photographed the Fever duo during their game against the Mystics, as they carried an exasperated look on their faces. Cunningham later reposted this picture of Clark and her on her story, dropping a hilarious reaction.

"Why do we look like we got in trouble???" she captioned the story.

Sophie Cunningham reacts to her viral picture with Caitlin Clark during a WNBA game

In the picture, Cunningham and Clark were displayed on the Jumbotron during the fourth quarter of the game. The duo could be seen looking up at the screen, their faces carrying interesting expressions. Both women are injured and missed out on their team's 85-76 win over the Mystics.

This was the Fever's first victory after Caitlin Clark's left quadriceps strain diagnosis. She has been out of action since their 90-88 loss to the NY Liberty on May 23 and is expected to be out for a minimum of two weeks. On the other hand, Sophie Cunningham is suffering from an ankle injury that she sustained during their last game against the Connecticut Sun.

Despite their respective injuries, the pair were on the court to show their support for their team. The Fever were on a three-game losing streak before this game, and will be hoping to build on this momentum.

Caitlin Clark trolls Sophie Cunningham after she chips her tooth during a WNBA game

Fever star Caitlin Clark was seen trolling her teammate Sophie Cunningham after she chipped her tooth during a recent game. The former Mercury guard was seen showing off her battle scars from the game against the Sun, as she displayed a cracked tooth. Clark took this opportunity to make fun of her teammate, as she posted a story trolling her new look.

Sharing a picture of Jim Carrey's character Lloyd Christmas from the movie "Dumb and Dumber", Clark likened Cunningham to the character, as he displays a chipped tooth, too.

"Sophie," Clark wrote, sharing Carrey's image.

Cunningham's disfiguration took place during the Fever's loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday. However, the guard appears to have visited the dentist since then, as she posted a picture of her new set on Instagram.

