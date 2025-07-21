  • home icon
  "Why she look like Skylar Digging?" - WNBA fans in splits as Jewell Loyd's potential gf resembles Skylar Diggins

"Why she look like Skylar Digging?" - WNBA fans in splits as Jewell Loyd's potential gf resembles Skylar Diggins

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 21, 2025 04:42 GMT
WNBA fans in splits as Jewell Loyd
WNBA fans in splits as Jewell Loyd's potential gf resembles Skylar Diggins-Smith. (Photos: @natalijamarshall on IG (L) and GETTY (R))

WNBA fans reacted to Jewell Loyd's alleged new girlfriend, who seemingly resembled Skylar Diggins. Loyd and Diggins were former college and WNBA teammates, but there's a rumored beef between them. Some even thought that the new gf looks like Loyd's ex, Te'a Adams.

In a tagged post on Instagram, former Notre Dame and Miami player Natalija Marshall appeared to have launched her relationship with the Las Vegas Aces guard. The two were cozying up, and Williams has been in Aces games this season.

"Some souls just find each other," Williams said.
Of course, the images have been shared on other social media platforms. WNBA fans couldn't believe it since Jewell Loyd was in a relationship with Te'a Adams last year. Others even noticed Natalija Marshall resembling Adams in a way, as well as Skylar Diggins.

Here are some of the comments.

For those wondering, Natalija Marshall played the first three years of her college career at Notre Dame. Jewell Loyd was also a product of the Fighting Irish, though Marshall transferred to the Miami Hurricanes for the 2024-25 season. She started 23 of 26 games, averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Marshall currently works as a model under Ford Models and KLA Management. She also listed herself as a content creator, with at least 54,200 followers on Instagram.

Jewell Loyd having a rough start to life in Las Vegas

Jewell Loyd having a rough start to life in Las Vegas. (Photo: IMAGN)
Jewell Loyd having a rough start to life in Las Vegas. (Photo: IMAGN)

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Storm, Jewell Loyd was traded to the Las Vegas Aces in the offseason. Loyd wanted out of the organization after an investigation into alleged harassment by the coaching staff. The Aces wanted to revamp their roster after failing in their three-peat bid.

Las Vegas traded Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks, with Loyd arriving in Sin City. However, she's not having the best of starts with the Aces. She's averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 38.2% from the field, including 37.0% from beyond the arc.

It's Loyd's lowest scoring output since her rookie season in 2015. She has not adjusted to playing with A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. The Aces are entering the second half of the season with an 11-11 record. They would need a big run to finish the campaign if they want to make the playoffs.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
